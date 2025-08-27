Trump-Backed WLFI Faces Unlock Chaos Ahead of September Trading Debut

Key Takeaways
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump–backed DeFi project, is preparing for its token’s trading debut on Sept. 1, 2025.
Yet just days before launch, users are reporting critical problems with the token unlock process, leaving some unable to access their holdings.
WLFI holders were promised access to 20% of their allocations at launch, but many complain they cannot activate Lockbox, a mandatory smart contract for unlocking.
Without it, wallets may be frozen out of the first distribution round.
According to the project’s official guidance , presale investors had to activate the Lockbox contract on the WLFI website by Aug. 31 in order to participate in the September unlock.
Once activated, tokens from presale wallets were supposed to move into Lockbox, leaving balances at zero until the claim window opened.
But several users say the process failed. One investor described the problem in a forum post:
“I urgently need help activating my WLFI tokens in Lockbox. I bought in presale, passed KYC… My tokens show on-chain, but when I try to activate Lockbox, I get: ‘We’re sorry—unable to proceed. Your request to move forward at this time isn’t approved.”
Such errors, if unresolved, could block investors from claiming the 20% unlock altogether.
The technical setbacks fed directly into WLFI’s already turbulent market debut.
Reports of wallet access issues coincided with a 40% drop in pre-market trading, fueling concerns that the token’s structure and release mechanics were mishandled.
Social media chatter amplified the frustration. Critics pointed to WLFI’s lofty fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $40–50 billion despite a very limited circulating supply.
One user predicted that the token would “pump into the 20% unlocks, then dump like TRUMP over the coming weeks.”
Adding to the uncertainty, the WLFI team transferred 563.9 million tokens to a null address on Aug. 24, a move widely interpreted as a test burn.
While intended to reassure investors, it instead deepened speculation about token management and liquidity.
For now, WLFI holders are left in limbo. Unless the Lockbox issues are resolved swiftly, many could miss out on their initial allocations — a rocky start for one of the most high-profile DeFi launches of the year.