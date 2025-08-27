Search
News
3 min read

Trump-Backed WLFI Faces Unlock Chaos Ahead of September Trading Debut

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
WLFI token holders report Lockbox failures as the Trump-backed DeFi project heads into its Sept. 1 trading debut.

WLFI token holders report Lockbox failures as the Trump-backed DeFi project heads into its Sept. 1 trading debut. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • WLFI holders complain of wallet access issues ahead of token unlock.
  • Several users reported being unable to activate Lockbox, a prerequisite for claiming tokens.
  • The unlock and listing announcement triggered sharp volatility and community backlash.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump–backed DeFi project, is preparing for its token’s trading debut on Sept. 1, 2025.

Yet just days before launch, users are reporting critical problems with the token unlock process, leaving some unable to access their holdings.

WLFI Holders Blocked

WLFI holders were promised access to 20% of their allocations at launch, but many complain they cannot activate Lockbox, a mandatory smart contract for unlocking.

Without it, wallets may be frozen out of the first distribution round.

According to the project’s official guidance , presale investors had to activate the Lockbox contract on the WLFI website by Aug. 31 in order to participate in the September unlock.

Once activated, tokens from presale wallets were supposed to move into Lockbox, leaving balances at zero until the claim window opened.

But several users say the process failed. One investor described the problem in a forum post:

“I urgently need help activating my WLFI tokens in Lockbox. I bought in presale, passed KYC… My tokens show on-chain, but when I try to activate Lockbox, I get: ‘We’re sorry—unable to proceed. Your request to move forward at this time isn’t approved.”

Such errors, if unresolved, could block investors from claiming the 20% unlock altogether.

Volatility and Community Backlash

The technical setbacks fed directly into WLFI’s already turbulent market debut.

Reports of wallet access issues coincided with a 40% drop in pre-market trading, fueling concerns that the token’s structure and release mechanics were mishandled.

Social media chatter amplified the frustration. Critics pointed to WLFI’s lofty fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $40–50 billion despite a very limited circulating supply.

One user predicted that the token would “pump into the 20% unlocks, then dump like TRUMP over the coming weeks.”

A High-Stakes Debut

Adding to the uncertainty, the WLFI team transferred 563.9 million tokens to a null address on Aug.  24, a move widely interpreted as a test burn.

While intended to reassure investors, it instead deepened speculation about token management and liquidity.

For now, WLFI holders are left in limbo. Unless the Lockbox issues are resolved swiftly, many could miss out on their initial allocations — a rocky start for one of the most high-profile DeFi launches of the year.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
