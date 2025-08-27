WLFI Distances USD1 from Binance Partnership Claims, Cites Strong Market Demand

World Liberty Financial’s flagship stablecoin, USD1, has one of the largest stablecoins on the market in a very short space of time.
According to its co-founders, this is thanks to high market demand on leading crypto exchange Binance, but there’s no formal partnership in place.
Speaking with Colin Wu on the WuBlockchain Podcast , WLFI co-founders Zak Folkman and Zach Witkoff revealed that the “major partnership” between crypto exchange Binance and WLFI’s stablecoin, USD1, is a misconception.
This is largely down to a $2 billion deal between the World Liberty Financial and a UAE-based investment firm, MGX, which agreed to accept USD1 as settlement.
Witkoff highlights that Binance “simply” accepted the funds. There’s no formal “partnership” to speak of.
Citing high demand on PancakeSwap and the BNB Chain, as well as Binance Launchpad, Witkoff explains that these funds stayed on Binance as a result.
In the past 24 hours, USD1 has recorded $358 million in trading volumes.
Folkman notes that the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem was been welcoming, which has seen them develop partnerships with ListaDAO, PancakeSwap, espousing that “nearly every protocol” on BSC is “very eager” to work with WLFI.
In addition, Folkman notes that projects such as Sahara AI leveraged USD1 in its initial exchange offering (IEO).
Then, there’s the ALT5 Sigma deal, which saw WLFI acquire a majority $1.5 billion stake in the firm, half of which was paid in WLFI tokens, and resulted in Witkoff and Folkman being placed in prestigious positions on the firm’s board of directors.
In celebration, Witkoff, Folkman, alongside Donald Trump Jr. (ALT5’s new board Director), rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq exchange.
This will see the firm adopt a “WLFI Treasury Strategy” to the tune of $1.5 billion. Witkoff explains that the deal will amplify USD1’s reach, as ALT5 Sigma has some “very strong” tech, especially in the realms of stablecoins.
Secondly, he adds, the firm is “actively supporting this token.” Adding:
“We’re bringing it to Nasdaq and allowing it to trade freely. In the future, the company plans to continue acquiring more tokens.”
There is some controversy surrounding the move, with rumors of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) probe into the deal recently circulating.