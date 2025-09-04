Search
News
4 min read

Will XRP Replace SWIFT? We Asked ChatGPT and Grok

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
XRP.

Can Ripple eventually replace SWIFT altogether? | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • CCN asked ChatGPT and Grok whether XRP will eventually take SWIFT’s place as the invisible backbone of global payments.
  • With more than 11,000 member institutions in over 200 countries, SWIFT is deeply ingrained in the fabric of global finance.
  • SWIFT’s recent blockchain pilots, including tests with the XRP Ledger, signal potential interest in new technology.

For half a century, SWIFT has been the invisible plumbing of global finance, the secure messaging system banks use to instruct one another on cross-border transfers.

But Ripple’s XRP and XRPL, the digital token and blockchain tied to Ripple’s payment network, has been a quiet contender waiting in the wings to take over.

Its backers point to the fact that it can settle payments in seconds and for a fraction of the price of SWIFT, cutting through the red tape that makes international transfers costly and slow.

Now, as SWIFT trials XRP, enthusiasts are questioning whether Ripple can eventually replace SWIFT altogether.

To explore the possibilities, CCN asked two of the world’s leading AI chatbots, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok, to weigh in.

ChatGPT’s Case for XRP

ChatGPT was quick to highlight the fundamental difference between the two systems.

“SWIFT is a network that tells banks how to move money, not a system that actually moves money,” it said.

“XRP flips this dynamic by embedding liquidity directly into the protocol. It’s not just messaging — it’s settlement.”

In its view, the technological edge is clearly in XRP’s favour, but what remains less certain is the human factor.

“Replacing SWIFT is less about code and more about confidence,” ChatGPT cautioned.

“Banks will need to trust XRP as reliable, regulators will need to accept it as lawful, and governments will need to see it as geopolitically neutral. Without that trifecta, the technology alone won’t be enough.”

It suggested a future where XRP might not be spoken of at all, much like TCP/IP, the protocol that quietly underpins the internet.

“The most powerful infrastructure is invisible. If XRP succeeds, it will vanish into the background of global payments like SWIFT.”

Grok’s Not Convinced

Although ChatGPT saw an opportunity for XRP to take over SWIFT, Grok was decidedly less convinced.

“Banks don’t crave speed as much as they crave certainty. SWIFT has spent decades building trust and neutrality,” it said.

Adding: “XRP, tied to a private company and often embroiled in regulatory battles, does not offer the same assurances.”

The chatbot went further, suggesting that SWIFT’s slow pace of change is precisely its strength.

“It is conservative by design, and that’s why governments trust it. XRP may nibble around the edges but SWIFT will remain the global standard,” it said.

Asked whether XRP might eventually supplant SWIFT, Grok was blunt.

“It won’t. At most, it will work alongside it. SWIFT isn’t being replaced. It’s being adapted,” it added.

“Think of SWIFT as the entrenched operating system of global finance,” it said. “You don’t just rip it out and plug in XRP.”

CCN’s Reality Check

SWIFT’s reach connects over 11,000 institutions in more than 200 countries.

XRP’s adoption, though real, remains limited to a small number of financial institutions.

In recent weeks, SWIFT commenced live trials of blockchain networks, including Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Hedera Hashgraph, to explore whether emerging systems could complement its transaction infrastructure.

These pilots want to test operational efficiency, security, and compliance under the forthcoming ISO 20022 messaging standards.

Some analysts speculate that even routing a 1% share of SWIFT’s colossal volume, about $150 trillion annually, through XRP could generate $1.5 trillion in demand for the digital asset.

However, these figures are theoretical projections and not promises.

Importantly, SWIFT has not confirmed any formal partnership with Ripple and all developments remain exploratory.

Top Picks for XRP

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology.
