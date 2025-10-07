Will Bitcoin Hit A Second ATH Rally In Uptober? We Asked ChatGPT

Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull run has reignited in spectacular fashion this October, or “Uptober” as known by crypto fans, pushing the world’s largest digital asset into fresh all-time-high (ATH) territory.
Last week, BTC briefly crossed $126,100, setting a new record before cooling off slightly.
But with prices hovering around record levels, the question remains: can Bitcoin sustain its rally or even set a second ATH this Uptober?
To find out, CCN asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok to weigh in.
ChatGPT’s tone was bullish, claiming the leading crypto felt “alive again” in Uptober.
“The energy around Uptober isn’t just about price — it’s about conviction returning after a long winter. You can feel momentum building, not just in charts, but in sentiment,” it said.
The AI argued that this rally feels more grounded than past ones, driven less by hype and more by patience.
“Unlike the frenzy of 2021, this wave seems steadier,” it said. “It’s powered by holders who’ve been through the cycles — people who understand why Bitcoin matters.”
ChatGPT also pointed to a wider shift in tone across the market.
“Inflation, uncertainty, and fading trust in traditional finance have pushed more people toward hard, digital value. Bitcoin is the clear beneficiary of that,” it explained.
Asked whether Bitcoin could reach new heights before the end of October, ChatGPT responded:
“Another leg higher, toward $133,000 or even beyond, feels well within reach. Uptober has a history of surprising even the most skeptical traders,” it added.
Grok, on the other hand, took a much more cautious stance, arguing that Bitcoin’s surge may already have “burned through its short-term fuel.”
“Markets don’t move in straight lines,” it said. “Bitcoin just posted an Uptober record break — that’s usually followed by a hangover, not another high.”
When asked whether Bitcoin could hit a second ATH in Uptober, Grok remained unimpressed.
“Sure, $130,000 might happen eventually. But expecting that in Uptober is pure hopium. Bitcoin loves to shake out late bulls before running higher.”
Bitcoin’s price set a new all-time high, briefly crossing $126,100 before cooling off on Monday, October 6.
However, despite the pullback, CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri says the overall trend remains firmly bullish as BTC holds above key support levels.
The breakout, Tahiri explains, was “an important step” that took BTC beyond its final horizontal resistance zone.
While short-term wicks hint at a possible pullback to $122,000, Tahiri maintains that “the long-term trend remains decisively bullish.”
At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at $124,827, up 10% in seven days.
Tahiri’s next major target sits at $133,612, based on the 1.61 external Fibonacci retracement level.
“A temporary dip wouldn’t change the picture,” Tahiri said. “As long as Bitcoin stays above $120,000, another breakout toward $130,000 or beyond remains likely before year-end.”