US Crypto Billionaires Worth $25B To Meet in Washington: Who’s Attending?

Key Takeaways

Crypto industry leaders are set to meet Senate Democrats on Wednesday.

The roundtable will consider how to progress legislation that has stalled in the Senate.

Some of the richest people in American crypto are expected to attend.

With legislative progress blocked by a stalemate in the Senate, crypto leaders are slated to meet with Senate Democrats in an effort to find a way forward.

Those reportedly attending the meeting are among the most influential and wealthiest figures in the American crypto industry, with an estimated combined net worth of around $25 billion.

Industry Leaders To Meet With Senate Democrats

In recent months, the Senate Banking Committee has been working on a market structure bill to regulate the U.S. crypto sector. But after Republicans rejected a Democratic proposal that would severely restrict decentralized finance (DeFi) earlier this month, negotiations ground to a halt.

Industry leaders are expected to attend a roundtable with Senate Democrats on Wednesday, Oct. 22, according to the journalist Eleanor Terrett.

The meeting is reportedly being organized by Kirsten Gillibrand and other pro-crypto Democrats in the Senate. Top executives from major crypto firms also attend the meeting, Terrett claimed.

Crypto Billionaires To Convene in Washington

Given their position among the American crypto elite, members of the group convening in Washington include at least two billionaires and several whose wealth runs into the hundreds of millions.

Brian Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was one of the first industry leaders to condemn Democrats’ DeFi proposal. But in line with previous statements, he emphasized the need for Bipartisan support if the market structure bill is ever going to make it across the line.

Armstrong is known as one of the richest men in crypto. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth stands at $14.2 billion as of Oct. 20.

Mike Novogratz

As the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Novogratz is another frequent entry on crypto rich lists.

Assuming he cashed out some of his Galaxy equity during the company’s IPO, Novogratz has recently gone from rich on paper, to holding actual liquid assets. At the latest count, Bloomberg valued his personal fortune at $9.33 billion.

Sergey Nazarov

After Armstrong and Novogratz, Nazarov is one of the most well-known of those set to attend Wednesday’s meeting.

As the CEO of Chainlink Labs and co-author of the Chainlink white paper, Nazarov’s LINK holdings are thought to be significant.

Hayden Adams

While Armstrong and Novogratz would only be indirectly affected by a regulatory crackdown on DeFi, Uniswap creator and Uniswap Labs CEO Adams is in a much more precarious position.

Adams’ wealth is mostly tied up in UNI and it is difficult to ascertain his net worth.

What About the Rest?

Compared to Armstrong, Novogratz, Nazarov and Adams, who made their respective fortunes founding successful crypto platforms, other industry figures heading to Washington have more modest wealth.

Senior crypto executives like Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty and Kraken CEO Dave Ripley certainly make good money. But without significant equity or token exposure pinning down their net worth is difficult, and it is unlikely to exceed nine-figures.