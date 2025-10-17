Uniswap Moves Beyond Ethereum Roots, Launches Solana Trading to Millions as Part of New Chapter

Key Takeaways
Uniswap, the world’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially added Solana (SOL) support to its platform—its first-ever integration with a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain.
The move places Ethereum’s (ETH) leading decentralized exchange at the heart of a growing cross-chain future, where fragmented liquidity and competing ecosystems are increasingly giving way to unified trading access.
The Solana rollout went live on the Uniswap Web App this week, enabling users to connect Solana wallets and trade Solana-based tokens alongside Ethereum and more than a dozen other networks.
Thanks to the Jupiter API, the integration provides Uniswap users with access to over a million Solana tokens, all without leaving the app.
Uniswap’s team said the move was designed to solve one of DeFi’s biggest pain points: fractured user experiences across chains.
“Now you can swap tokens across ecosystems from one trusted place. It’s a simpler, smoother experience—reinforcing Uniswap products as the trusted access points to all of DeFi, now including Solana,” the company said in its announcement.
For years, Solana users relied on native DEXs like Jupiter, Orca, or Raydium, creating friction for anyone operating across ecosystems.
With Uniswap’s integration, Solana’s $140 billion monthly DEX volume is now within reach of Uniswap’s 6 million users, positioning the platform as a genuine multi-chain gateway.
Notably, unlike its Ethereum deployment, Uniswap isn’t spinning up its own liquidity pools on Solana.
Instead, it acts as a front-end aggregator, tapping into Solana’s infrastructure for faster, cheaper trades—a pragmatic move to lower barriers while minimizing duplication.
The Solana integration is just the first step.
Uniswap confirmed it is already working on cross-chain swaps, bridging tools, and full Uniswap Wallet support.
If successful, this will allow users to move seamlessly across ecosystems without leaving the Uniswap interface.
For now, the upgrade is another sign that the battle for DeFi dominance is shifting from single ecosystems toward integrated liquidity hubs.
Ethereum and Solana remain the two largest DeFi bases by uniting them under one umbrella, Uniswap may have just taken the first real step toward ending DeFi’s long-standing fragmentation.