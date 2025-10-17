Search
News
3 min read

Uniswap Moves Beyond Ethereum Roots, Launches Solana Trading to Millions as Part of New Chapter

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Uniswap is moving beyond Ethereum.

Uniswap is moving beyond Ethereum. | Credit: CCN.

Key Takeaways

  • Uniswap has launched trading support for Solana on its Web App.
  • It marks the DEX giant’s first integration with a non-EVM chain.
  • Cross-chain swaps and bridging are expected in the next phase.

Uniswap, the world’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially added Solana (SOL) support to its platform—its first-ever integration with a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain.

The move places Ethereum’s (ETH) leading decentralized exchange at the heart of a growing cross-chain future, where fragmented liquidity and competing ecosystems are increasingly giving way to unified trading access.

Uniswap Expands Beyond Ethereum

The Solana rollout went live on the Uniswap Web App this week, enabling users to connect Solana wallets and trade Solana-based tokens alongside Ethereum and more than a dozen other networks.

Thanks to the Jupiter API, the integration provides Uniswap users with access to over a million Solana tokens, all without leaving the app.

Uniswap’s team said the move was designed to solve one of DeFi’s biggest pain points: fractured user experiences across chains.

“Now you can swap tokens across ecosystems from one trusted place. It’s a simpler, smoother experience—reinforcing Uniswap products as the trusted access points to all of DeFi, now including Solana,” the company said in its announcement.

Solana’s $140 Billion Market Meets Uniswap

For years, Solana users relied on native DEXs like Jupiter, Orca, or Raydium, creating friction for anyone operating across ecosystems.

With Uniswap’s integration, Solana’s $140 billion monthly DEX volume is now within reach of Uniswap’s 6 million users, positioning the platform as a genuine multi-chain gateway.

Notably, unlike its Ethereum deployment, Uniswap isn’t spinning up its own liquidity pools on Solana.

Instead, it acts as a front-end aggregator, tapping into Solana’s infrastructure for faster, cheaper trades—a pragmatic move to lower barriers while minimizing duplication.

What’s Next: Cross-Chain Swaps and Bridging

The Solana integration is just the first step.

Uniswap confirmed it is already working on cross-chain swaps, bridging tools, and full Uniswap Wallet support.

If successful, this will allow users to move seamlessly across ecosystems without leaving the Uniswap interface.

For now, the upgrade is another sign that the battle for DeFi dominance is shifting from single ecosystems toward integrated liquidity hubs.

Ethereum and Solana remain the two largest DeFi bases by uniting them under one umbrella, Uniswap may have just taken the first real step toward ending DeFi’s long-standing fragmentation.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
