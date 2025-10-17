Uniswap Moves Beyond Ethereum Roots, Launches Solana Trading to Millions as Part of New Chapter

Key Takeaways

Uniswap has launched trading support for Solana on its Web App.

It marks the DEX giant’s first integration with a non-EVM chain.

Cross-chain swaps and bridging are expected in the next phase.

Uniswap, the world’s largest decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially added Solana (SOL) support to its platform—its first-ever integration with a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain.

The move places Ethereum’s (ETH) leading decentralized exchange at the heart of a growing cross-chain future, where fragmented liquidity and competing ecosystems are increasingly giving way to unified trading access.

Earn Crypto with These Top Mining Apps Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Mining Rig Rentals promotions Earn a commission on your referral’s transactions. Coins 6 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Monero

Monero Dogecoin

Dogecoin Ravencoin

Ravencoin Zcash

Zcash Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Dash

Dash Kaspa

Kaspa Firo No result Claim Offer Hashing24 promotions Earn 3-10% on referral purchases Coins Claim Offer Binance Pool promotions Sign up, verify, deposit 100 USDT, get 100 USDT bonus Coins 5 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Litecoin

Litecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Zcash

Zcash Ravencoin

Ravencoin Dash

Dash Nervos Network

Nervos Network Kaspa

Kaspa Conflux Network No result Claim Offer

Uniswap Expands Beyond Ethereum

The Solana rollout went live on the Uniswap Web App this week, enabling users to connect Solana wallets and trade Solana-based tokens alongside Ethereum and more than a dozen other networks.

Thanks to the Jupiter API, the integration provides Uniswap users with access to over a million Solana tokens, all without leaving the app.

Uniswap’s team said the move was designed to solve one of DeFi’s biggest pain points: fractured user experiences across chains.

“Now you can swap tokens across ecosystems from one trusted place. It’s a simpler, smoother experience—reinforcing Uniswap products as the trusted access points to all of DeFi, now including Solana,” the company said in its announcement.

Solana’s $140 Billion Market Meets Uniswap

For years, Solana users relied on native DEXs like Jupiter, Orca, or Raydium, creating friction for anyone operating across ecosystems.

With Uniswap’s integration, Solana’s $140 billion monthly DEX volume is now within reach of Uniswap’s 6 million users, positioning the platform as a genuine multi-chain gateway.

Notably, unlike its Ethereum deployment, Uniswap isn’t spinning up its own liquidity pools on Solana.

Instead, it acts as a front-end aggregator, tapping into Solana’s infrastructure for faster, cheaper trades—a pragmatic move to lower barriers while minimizing duplication.

What’s Next: Cross-Chain Swaps and Bridging

The Solana integration is just the first step.

Uniswap confirmed it is already working on cross-chain swaps, bridging tools, and full Uniswap Wallet support.

If successful, this will allow users to move seamlessly across ecosystems without leaving the Uniswap interface.

For now, the upgrade is another sign that the battle for DeFi dominance is shifting from single ecosystems toward integrated liquidity hubs.

Ethereum and Solana remain the two largest DeFi bases by uniting them under one umbrella, Uniswap may have just taken the first real step toward ending DeFi’s long-standing fragmentation.