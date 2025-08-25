Search
Sharps Technology To Build 'World's Largest' Solana Treasury with $400M PIPE Offering
News
3 min read

Sharps Technology To Build ‘World’s Largest’ Solana Treasury with $400M PIPE Offering

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Ryan James
Sharps Tech Plans $400M PIPE for Solana Treasury Build

Sharps Technology Targets Record-Breaking Solana Treasury With $400M Offering

Key Takeaways
  • Sharps Technology is raising $400 million through a PIPE offering to create a Solana treasury.
  • The firm has faced recent Nasdaq compliance pressures, possibly pressuring it to diversify into digital assets.
  • Sharps’ strategy aligns with broader institutional interest in Solana.

Sharps Technology, a U.S. medical device firm, has announced plans to raise $400 million through a private investment in public equity transaction (PIPE) to build what has been described as the “world’s largest” Solana treasury.

The announcement follows reports that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are in talks to raise approximately $1 billion to purchase SOL.

Sharps to Build Solana Treasury

On Monday, August 25, Sharps Technology announced that its $400 million private placement offering would support plans to adopt a digital treasury strategy centered on SOL.

The firm called Solana the “fastest and most used public blockchain in the world,” stating that the move was driven by the accelerating adoption of Solana’s ecosystem worldwide.

“Global adoption of Solana’s ecosystem is accelerating as it continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradeable asset, making now the right time to establish a digital asset treasury strategy with SOL,” said Chief Investment Officer Alice Zhang.

Sharps Technology also intends to assemble a team with deep ties to the Solana ecosystem and “proven founder-level experience” in scaling digital asset platforms.

Strategic Shift

The move represents a dramatic departure for a company best known for developing pharmaceutical packaging.

Sharps has recently faced pressures related to Nasdaq compliance and strained cash reserves , which may have influenced its pivot into the digital asset space.

In recent months, digital asset treasuries have become a growing strategy among firms seeking new sources of value and visibility.

Ethereum has been a popular choice for many corporate treasuries this year.

Sharplink Gaming has emerged as one of the largest institutional holders of ETH, with a treasury containing 740,760 ETH worth approximately $3.2 billion.

The largest current holder of ETH and second largest crypto treasury, BitMine, has acquired more than 1.5 million ETH , valued at approximately $6.6 billion.

Eyes On Solana

Alongside strong corporate interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana is now entering a defining moment.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are reportedly in talks to raise $1 billion to establish a Solana-focused treasury.

The plan reportedly involves acquiring an existing public company and converting it into a Solana reserve.

Backed by the Solana Foundation, the plan could reportedly be completed as early as September. 

With institutional interest growing for Solana, the blockchain could become the third major corporate treasury asset.

Top Picks for Solana

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
