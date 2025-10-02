Thailand’s ETF Expansion Signals Pro-Crypto Momentum Survives Leadership Change

Thailand’s new PM is moving forward with digital asset ETFs – signaling that the country’s pro-crypto stance may be deeper than one leader’s agenda.
Under the leadership of the newly elected Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission is looking to expand its ETF offering beyond Bitcoin.
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on October 2, 2025, that it is actively preparing to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings beyond Bitcoin.
According to Secretary-General Pornanong Budsaratragoon, the Thai SEC and other regulators are developing guidelines for new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that may be issued by local mutual funds and institutions, building on plans revealed earlier this year.
The new ETFs will incorporate “baskets of cryptocurrencies” or altcoins like Ethereum and Solana, moving away from Bitcoin-only offerings. This solves current constraints in which Thai investors rely on direct token purchases or funds primarily investing in foreign crypto ETFs.
“Our possibility now is to broaden the criteria for the crypto, such as a basket of cryptocurrencies,” Ms Pornanong said in an interview on Wednesday. “We want to have a broader supply of those crypto assets in the ETFs.”
The SEC approved Thailand’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on June 4, 2024. The approval went to One Asset Management for its “ONE Bitcoin ETF Fund of Funds Unhedged”, a private placement fund limited to wealthy and institutional investors.
The Bitcoin ETF fund invests in up to 11 global funds, primarily U.S.-based spot ETFs, to ensure liquidity and security, with offline storage via institutional custodians.
Charnvirakul, a business tycoon with little background in fintech, was appointed as Thailand’s 32nd prime minister in the first week of September.
He took over Crypto-friendly Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was impeached over ethical violations, creating a sense of uncertainty among crypto proponents in the country.
Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai-led government had leaned into crypto as part of broader economic diversification, but Anutin’s royalist, establishment ties fueled speculation of a policy pivot.
A critical factor in maintaining momentum is the retention of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who was not reshuffled in the transition.
The recent announcement of expanding ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and to include more crypto assets indicates that crypto momentum in the country has survived a leadership change.