Thailand Ousts Crypto-Friendly PM, Replaces With Business Tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul

Thailand’s volatile political landscape shifted again this week as business magnate Anutin Charnvirakul was voted in as the country’s new prime minister, replacing crypto-friendly Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
The shake-up has cast potential doubt on whether Thailand will maintain its momentum in digital assets, a policy area championed by Shinawatra and her predecessors.
On Friday, September 5, Thailand’s parliament chose business tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul to become the 32nd Prime Minister of Thailand, marking the third leadership change in two years.
The move came after Shinawatra was removed from office last week due to ethical violations over the handling of a border dispute with Cambodia, according to the BBC.
Anutin’s rise marks a blow to the long-dominant Shinawatra family, which has been at the forefront of Thai politics since Paetongtarn’s father became Prime Minister in 2001.
The new appointment has raised questions in the crypto community about the country’s future in digital assets.
Unlike his predecessors, Anutin has little track record in the digital asset space.
In August 2024, CCN covered the crypto-friendly stance of Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, a former real estate tycoon with a strong history of backing blockchain projects.
His flagship policy, the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, served both as a poverty alleviation program and an experiment in mass adoption of digital payments.
That legacy was briefly continued by Shinawatra, who reassured voters that the government would press ahead with the policy, albeit with modifications to ensure financial sustainability.
In January, Shinawatra also announced that the government would allow the use of payment products and services through digital assets in storage areas in Phuket.
While the removal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra has created uncertainty, Thailand’s digital finance initiatives may not be derailed entirely.
This is largely due to Pichai Chunhavajira remaining as deputy prime minister and finance minister, where he has overseen several digital asset experiments for the country.
In August, Pichai spearheaded the launch of TouristDigiPay, a flagship initiative allowing foreign visitors to convert cryptocurrencies into Thai baht for use with participating merchants.
Designed as an 18-month regulatory sandbox, the program was introduced as a bid to boost tourism revenue.