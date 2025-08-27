Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / KuCoin to Lead Thailand’s Push Into Tokenized Government Bonds Market
Blockchain
2 min read

KuCoin to Lead Thailand’s Push Into Tokenized Government Bonds Market

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Ryan James
The Chaengwattana Government Complex

The G-Token project is backed by Thailand's Ministry of Finance. Credit: Matt Hunt/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • KuCoin will list Thailand’s tokenized government bond, G-Token.
  • The first 5 billion baht G-Token issuance commenced on July 25.
  • The tokenized debt instrument is available to retail investors at a much lower purchase threshold than traditional government bonds.

KuCoin will be the first global crypto exchange to list Thailand’s “G-Token” tokenized bonds.

By integrating with retail investment platforms, the G-Token project realizes the democratic potential of tokenized bonds, opening up direct ownership to a greater range of investors.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

What is G-Token?

G-Token is a government-backed tokenized bond project designed to open sovereign debt investment to a broader audience.

The project utilizes a private ledger; however, the project’s website states that there are “plans for cross‑chain interoperability with major public blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. ”

The first tranche of digital bonds worth 5 billion baht (around USD 153 million) commenced on July 25, with secondary market trading on KuCoin expected to go live imminently.

Tokenized Bonds Arrive on Crypto Exchanges

Digital bonds are hardly a new concept. 

In 2023, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority became the first central bank or treasury department to issue sovereign debt as security tokens, with HK$800 million of tokenized green bonds. The U.K. is among other countries actively exploring the idea.

Supranational institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the World Bank, have also issued debt instruments on various public and private blockchains.

Until now, however, these products were primarily aimed at large banks and institutional investors.

By listing G-Token on KuCoin, Thailand’s digital bonds can be accessed from the user-friendly interface of a retail crypto exchange and purchased at much lower investment thresholds.

The token will initially be available only on KuCoin’s Thai exchange, but the company intends to list it internationally, subject to regulatory approvals.

The move reflects a broader trend of crypto platforms enabling exposure to tokenized securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, private credit, and equity.

Recommended Secure Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Tokenized U.K. gilts project to begin accepting proposals.
    Blockchain
    March 18, 2025 3:13 PM

    UK Enters Next Phase of Blockchain-Based Tokenized Gilt Project

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    According to the SEC, the G-Token will only be tradable on licensed digital asset exchanges within Thailand.
    Crypto
    May 27, 2025 9:42 AM

    Thai Regulator Sets Strict Rules for G-Token: Trading Limited to Licensed Exchanges, No Use for Payments

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Thailand’s TouristDigiPay Explained: How Crypto-Holding Tourists Can Easily Convert to Baht
    Crypto
    June 17, 2025 3:00 PM

    Thailand Suspends Capital Gains Tax on Crypto Until 2029

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!