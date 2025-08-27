KuCoin to Lead Thailand’s Push Into Tokenized Government Bonds Market

KuCoin will be the first global crypto exchange to list Thailand’s “G-Token” tokenized bonds.
By integrating with retail investment platforms, the G-Token project realizes the democratic potential of tokenized bonds, opening up direct ownership to a greater range of investors.
G-Token is a government-backed tokenized bond project designed to open sovereign debt investment to a broader audience.
The project utilizes a private ledger; however, the project’s website states that there are “plans for cross‑chain interoperability with major public blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. ”
The first tranche of digital bonds worth 5 billion baht (around USD 153 million) commenced on July 25, with secondary market trading on KuCoin expected to go live imminently.
Digital bonds are hardly a new concept.
In 2023, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority became the first central bank or treasury department to issue sovereign debt as security tokens, with HK$800 million of tokenized green bonds. The U.K. is among other countries actively exploring the idea.
Supranational institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the World Bank, have also issued debt instruments on various public and private blockchains.
Until now, however, these products were primarily aimed at large banks and institutional investors.
By listing G-Token on KuCoin, Thailand’s digital bonds can be accessed from the user-friendly interface of a retail crypto exchange and purchased at much lower investment thresholds.
The token will initially be available only on KuCoin’s Thai exchange, but the company intends to list it internationally, subject to regulatory approvals.
The move reflects a broader trend of crypto platforms enabling exposure to tokenized securities, including corporate and sovereign debt, private credit, and equity.