Standard Chartered Eyes $250M Digital Asset Investment Fund

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto's institutional appeal continues to grow.

Standard Chartered plans $250 million digital asset investment fund. | Credit: John Keeble/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Standard Chartered’s venture capital arm is planning a $250 million raise for a digital asset investment fund.
  • The banking giant is a key player in Hong Kong’s stablecoin push.
  • SC plans to launch the new fund in 2026.

The venture capital arm of multinational behemoth Standard Chartered (SC) is eyeing a $250 million raise to launch an investment fund for digital assets.

Betting Big

As per Bloomberg , SC Ventures is preparing to raise $250 million for a crypto fund focused on digital assets in the financial services sector.

The firm intends to launch the fund in 2026 and secure backing from Middle Eastern investors.

SC has been increasingly bullish on crypto in recent years and has moved to position itself as a key infrastructure player.

In October 2024, it was tapped by crypto exchange OKX to provide custody solutions.

It also offers crypto custody to clients in the United Arab Emirates.

This year, SC has become a key player in Hong Kong’s stablecoin push. This has seen it partner with major Web3 entities such as Animoca and others.

Institutional Appeal

It’s safe to say that crypto adoption is at an all-time high among institutions.

It all began with the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which opened the door to billions of dollars worth of institutional capital.

The rollout of Ethereum ETFs saw a subsequent flurry of spot ETF applications for altcoins, which are now steadily making their way to market.

Then, there are those like Bitcoin-stacking behemoth Strategy, or Metaplanet, and other Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) firms that are essentially competing to stack the most crypto and raise their share value.

In addition, regulatory tailwinds in the U.S. have signaled better days ahead for crypto firms that struggled under the heavy hand of former SEC boss, Gary Gensler.

Now, titans of traditional finance are ambitiously embracing the sector with open arms.

