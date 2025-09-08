Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Standard Chartered, BOC Lead Hong Kong’s Crowded Stablecoin License Push
News
3 min read

Standard Chartered, BOC Lead Hong Kong’s Crowded Stablecoin License Push

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Hong Kong will approve only a handful of stablecoin licenses in the first phase, despite 77 applications.

Hong Kong will approve only a handful of stablecoin licenses in the first phase, despite 77 applications. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Hong Kong may approve only a few stablecoin issuers in the first licensing round.
  • 77 firms have applied, including HSBC, ICBC, Standard Chartered, and BOC.
  • First approvals could be delayed until Q1 2026.

Hong Kong’s push to regulate stablecoins is entering a decisive stage.

Just weeks after enacting new legislation, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has confirmed it will issue only a limited number of stablecoin licenses in the first phase, despite overwhelming demand from global banks and institutions.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Standard Chartered, BOC Emerge as Early Frontrunners

According to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, 77 firms have filed applications for a license since the rules took effect in early August.

Among them, industry sources point to Standard Chartered and Bank of China as the most likely candidates to secure early approval.

Other major players, including HSBC and ICBC, have also expressed interest. The HKMA is expected to grant just three to four licenses in the initial rollout.

Officials have stressed that applicants must demonstrate rigorous compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) rules, maintain robust reserves, and provide transparency on redemption terms.

Approval May Slip Into 2026

While the stablecoin ordinance took effect on Aug. 1, the licensing process is likely to be prolonged. Regulators signaled that first approvals may not arrive until early 2026.

By limiting the number of issuers at the outset, Hong Kong aims to take a more controlled and deliberate pace in the stablecoin industry while ensuring it doesn’t get left behind in the global race.

With the U.S. only recently passing stablecoin legislation, Hong Kong has positioned itself as a first mover in Asia.

The new ordinance requires that any issuer offering stablecoins tied to the Hong Kong dollar—or targeting users in the territory—must hold a license.

By tightening the pool of eligible players to large, well-capitalized institutions, Hong Kong hopes to boost market credibility and encourage stablecoin adoption in cross-border payments.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Gorbunov argues the real issue isn’t the Bitcoin ATMs themselves, but how different financial systems are treated.
    Crypto
    August 21, 2025 10:02 AM

    Bitcoin ATM Bans Slammed By Crypto Founder, Claims Huge ‘Double Standard’ with Banks

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Animoca, Standard Chartered, and HKT form a JV to launch Hong Kong’s first HKD-pegged stablecoin
    Crypto
    June 20, 2025 8:48 AM

    Animoca, Standard Chartered, and HKT To Launch HKD Stablecoin

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Standard Chartered logo.
    Crypto
    January 10, 2025 10:12 AM

    Standard Chartered Taps Into EU Crypto Demand With New Luxembourg Hub

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!