Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Stablecoins Move Into Remittances as Zepz Joins Western Union and MoneyGram in Wallet Race
News
3 min read

Stablecoins Move Into Remittances as Zepz Joins Western Union and MoneyGram in Wallet Race

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
WorldRemit sign

WorldRemit owner Zepz has launched a stablecoin wallet. | Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The world’s largest remittance companies are racing to offer stablecoin transfers.
  • WorldRemit owner Zepz is the latest to launch its own crypto wallet.
  • Western Union and Remitly are also exploring stablecoin wallet services.

With stablecoin remittances on the rise, the world’s largest money transfer operators are starting to embrace the latest trend in cross–border payments.

To offer stablecoin services to users,  Zepz, the parent company of WorldRemit and Sendwave, is the latest remittance company to build its own crypto wallet.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
Tangem

Tangem
promotions
Trusted & Secure
Coins
Aave Uniswap GMX Pendle Ondo 111
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Stablecoin Remittances on the Rise

While stablecoin adoption was initially fueled by crypto trading, cross-border payments present an important emerging use case, and remittance providers are critically aware of the trend.

Compared to traditional cross-border rails, stablecoin remittances can be significantly cheaper, especially in the most expensive corridors .

With the advantages of near-instant settlement and lower fees, stablecoin remittances have surged in popularity. Among U.S. remittance customers surveyed earlier this year, 26% reported using stablecoins for international transfers.

With dozens of fintech startups exploring this value proposition, incumbents like Western Union risk being outpriced. Facing the threat of new challengers, most have opted to embrace the stablecoin revolution.

Providers Race To Integrate Wallets

MoneyGram fired the starting gun on the stablecoin remittance race when it launched MoneyGram Wallet in 2024.

The platform lets users buy, hold, and send USDC on the Stellar Network. Meanwhile, MoneyGram’s network of global agents are plugged into local offramps, powering fiat payouts for recipients.

Following in MoneyGram’s footsteps, other providers are actively building out their own stablecoin infrastructure.

Speaking in July, Western Union CEO McGranahan hinted at the company’s ambitions, which may include a stablecoin wallet with on- and off-ramp integration. Summing up the firm’s stance, he said: “We see stablecoins as an opportunity, not as a threat.”

For its part, Remitly previously announced plans to launch a USDC wallet in September through a partnership with Bridge and Circle. However, the rollout appears to have stalled.

Building Stablecoin Services

With Western Union and Remitly dragging their feet, Zepz launched Sendwave Wallet on Oct. 24.

The wallet lets users send and receive USDC balances on Solana, while customers can withdraw funds in local currency through Zepz’s global payout network. In the future, the company plans to let users spend their funds directly through stablecoin debit cards or digital payment apps.

Direct integration with domestic payment channels could be a major driver of adoption for stablecoin remittances.

Features like mobile money payouts have become essential for remittance providers catering to local preferences. By plugging fiat off-ramps straight into recipients’ digital or mobile wallet of choice, stablecoins could streamline the entire process, reducing provider’s dependency on expensive agent networks and cash payouts.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    AI has taken 1,000 crypto jobs, but these blockchain jobs remain in high demand and among the UK’s top-paid professionals, new data shows.
    Crypto
    Oct 23, 2025 | 8:31 AM UTCYesterday

    Stablecoin Mentions in SEC Filings Up 64%, Signalling Strong Demand for Blockchain Talent Amid AI Job Cuts

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Coinbase APAC’s John O’Loghlen highlights Asia’s lead in the stablecoin race, with Hong Kong and Japan setting the pace for global adoption.
    Crypto
    August 18, 2025 11:02 AM

    Coinbase Executive Sees Asia Leading in Stablecoin Regulation and Remittance Use Cases

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Tether Co-Founder Warns Stablecoin 2.0 Threatens Banks
    Crypto
    October 16, 2025 2:47 PM

    Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins: ‘Stablecoin 2.0’ Is Here and It’s a Threat to Banking Systems

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!