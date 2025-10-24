Stablecoins Move Into Remittances as Zepz Joins Western Union and MoneyGram in Wallet Race

Key Takeaways

The world’s largest remittance companies are racing to offer stablecoin transfers.

WorldRemit owner Zepz is the latest to launch its own crypto wallet.

Western Union and Remitly are also exploring stablecoin wallet services.

With stablecoin remittances on the rise, the world’s largest money transfer operators are starting to embrace the latest trend in cross–border payments.

To offer stablecoin services to users, Zepz, the parent company of WorldRemit and Sendwave, is the latest remittance company to build its own crypto wallet.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD

Floki Inu

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Stablecoin Remittances on the Rise

While stablecoin adoption was initially fueled by crypto trading, cross-border payments present an important emerging use case, and remittance providers are critically aware of the trend.

Compared to traditional cross-border rails, stablecoin remittances can be significantly cheaper, especially in the most expensive corridors .

With the advantages of near-instant settlement and lower fees, stablecoin remittances have surged in popularity. Among U.S. remittance customers surveyed earlier this year, 26% reported using stablecoins for international transfers.

With dozens of fintech startups exploring this value proposition, incumbents like Western Union risk being outpriced. Facing the threat of new challengers, most have opted to embrace the stablecoin revolution.

Providers Race To Integrate Wallets

MoneyGram fired the starting gun on the stablecoin remittance race when it launched MoneyGram Wallet in 2024.

The platform lets users buy, hold, and send USDC on the Stellar Network. Meanwhile, MoneyGram’s network of global agents are plugged into local offramps, powering fiat payouts for recipients.

Following in MoneyGram’s footsteps, other providers are actively building out their own stablecoin infrastructure.

Speaking in July, Western Union CEO McGranahan hinted at the company’s ambitions, which may include a stablecoin wallet with on- and off-ramp integration. Summing up the firm’s stance, he said: “We see stablecoins as an opportunity, not as a threat.”

For its part, Remitly previously announced plans to launch a USDC wallet in September through a partnership with Bridge and Circle. However, the rollout appears to have stalled.

Building Stablecoin Services

With Western Union and Remitly dragging their feet, Zepz launched Sendwave Wallet on Oct. 24.

The wallet lets users send and receive USDC balances on Solana, while customers can withdraw funds in local currency through Zepz’s global payout network. In the future, the company plans to let users spend their funds directly through stablecoin debit cards or digital payment apps.

Direct integration with domestic payment channels could be a major driver of adoption for stablecoin remittances.

Features like mobile money payouts have become essential for remittance providers catering to local preferences. By plugging fiat off-ramps straight into recipients’ digital or mobile wallet of choice, stablecoins could streamline the entire process, reducing provider’s dependency on expensive agent networks and cash payouts.