News
3 min read

SpaceX Moves $268M in Bitcoin: First Major BTC Transfer in Three Months

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia

| Credit: CCN.

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX moved $268M worth of BTC in its first transfer since July.
  • Analysts view the move as an internal reshuffle, not a sale.
  • The company still holds 8,285 BTC with $621M in unrealized gains.

SpaceX, the aerospace giant founded by Elon Musk, has once again stirred speculation in crypto markets.

On Oct. 21, a SpaceX-linked wallet transferred 2,395 BTC worth $268 million — its first major on-chain movement in three months.

The transfer comes amid heightened volatility, with Bitcoin dipping below $108,000 on U.S.–China trade tensions and ETF outflows.

Yet unlike past whale moves, this transaction sparked little panic.

Details of the Transfer

On-chain data shows that BTC was split into two tranches:

  • 1,298 BTC ($139.7 million) sent to bc1qj7enhu6…
  • 1,197 BTC (~$128.8 million) sent to bc1qq7872pz…

Both receiving addresses remain inactive with no outflows.

Before the transfer, SpaceX wallets executed two tiny test transactions ($150 and $177) from Coinbase Prime — a common custody protocol.

The original wallet now holds 5,790 BTC (~$625 million), while SpaceX’s total holdings remain unchanged at 8,285 BTC.

Analysts interpret the move as a custody reshuffle for security or risk management, not liquidation.

SpaceX’s Bitcoin Strategy

SpaceX began acquiring Bitcoin in 2021 but sold around 70% of its position in mid-2022 during the Terra-Luna collapse and FTX fallout.

Since then, the company has kept a steady 8,285 BTC, worth more than $1.1 billion at current prices, with unrealized profits topping $621 million.

The firm last moved coins in July 2025, sparking speculation across social media. But, as with this week’s transaction, no sales to exchanges were detected.

Market Impact

Bitcoin briefly dipped below $108,000 during the transfer window but showed no signs of distress selling.

Analysts note that BTC has matured as an asset, with large corporate transfers no longer triggering the kind of market-wide panic seen in earlier cycles.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $107,805 with a daily trading volume of $61.3 billion.

Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
