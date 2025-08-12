Korea’s Stablecoin Craze Heats Up as Banks and Fintechs Race To Cash In

Key Takeaways
South Korea’s stablecoin ambitions are gaining momentum, with the country’s biggest commercial banks striking deals with digital asset firms to explore new opportunities in the fast-growing sector.
The push comes under the newly elected pro-crypto government, which campaigned on lifting the ban on spot crypto exchange-traded funds and fast-tracking stablecoin regulations.
According to the Korea Times, Korean commercial banks are partnering with domestic and international digital finance companies to invest in stablecoin ventures.
On Monday, Hana Bank — the nation’s third-largest lender — announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Circle, the U.S.-based issuer of USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin by market value.
“We have not yet outlined concrete plans for our partnership with Circle. But we expect this collaboration to bring us closer to issuing stablecoins in Korea,” a Hana Bank executive said.
Just last month, OK Savings Bank signed a similar MOU with Danal, a local digital payments company, to work on a won-backed stablecoin.
These partnerships are unfolding as President Lee Jae Myung’s administration advances discussions on legalizing a domestic stablecoin.
Despite being a tech-forward nation, South Korea has long taken a cautious approach to crypto, focusing on investor protection.
It was among the first countries to regulate crypto trading but failed to keep pace with evolving rules in the West.
The previous administration delayed stablecoin and tax legislation for years and refused to lift the ban on spot crypto ETFs.
The new leadership in Seoul is signaling a shift. President Lee has pledged to green-light stablecoin regulations and allow spot ETF investments, marking a clear break from the past.
The timing aligns with global momentum — particularly in the United States, where the Trump administration has passed multiple pro-crypto measures.
The stablecoin law and Market Structure Bill have cleared the House of Representatives, with further regulatory clarity expected by year’s end.