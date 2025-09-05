SEC Loses Nearly a Year of Gary Gensler’s Texts During MMTLP Market Scandal Window

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has admitted that nearly a year of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler’s government-issued phone were lost during a critical period coinciding with the MMTLP market scandal.
A recent watchdog report revealed the missing records resulted from “avoidable” technology failures by the SEC’s Office of Information Technology (OIT).
According to the SEC’s report, on September 3, agency staff mistakenly flagged Gensler’s mobile device as inactive and implemented an “enterprise wipe.”
Because the device had not been backed up for almost a year, this action erased stored text messages and operating system logs.
When staff later attempted to undo the damage, they reportedly ran a factory reset and accidentally permanently deleted the messages, along with crucial system data.
“Although the SEC took steps to recover or recreate the deleted text messages, the agency was unable to collect or determine the entire universe, including some federal records,” the report noted.
The revelation comes as Gensler was leading a broader investigation into the deletion of off-channel communications by Wall Street firms.
The SEC has imposed fines totaling up to $2 billion on financial institutions that failed to preserve messages, citing the importance of maintaining investor trust.
“Finance, ultimately, depends on trust. By failing to honor their recordkeeping and books-and-records obligations, the market participants we have charged today have failed to maintain that trust,” Gensler said at the time.
“Since the 1930s, such recordkeeping has been vital to preserve market integrity,” he added.
Critics argue the SEC’s inability to preserve its own chairman’s communications has undermined its credibility.
While the agency penalized banks and brokerages for communication lapses, it ultimately failed to safeguard its own federal records.
This gap in Gensler’s messages is particularly troubling because it overlaps with the height of the MMTLP controversy.
During that time, thousands of retail investors raised concerns over trading halts, alleged market manipulation, and a lack of regulatory oversight surrounding Meta Materials’ preferred shares (MMTLP).
Observers claim the missing texts may have provided insights into how the SEC responded to investor complaints or whether internal discussions addressed the unfolding scandal.
The disappearance of these records has fueled speculation that potentially vital evidence may never be recovered.