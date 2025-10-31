Solana Will Claim Largest Slice of Booming Stablecoin Market, Predicts Bitwise Exec

Solana could capture the largest share of the rapidly growing stablecoin and tokenized asset market, surpassing Ethereum and other blockchains, according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan.
Talking in a thread on X , Hougan said Solana gives investors “two ways to win,” by participating in the overall expansion of blockchain-based financial infrastructure and by backing a network that is rapidly gaining market share.
Hougan believes the tokenization and stablecoin markets are on the verge of explosive growth.
“I have a lot of confidence that the stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure market will grow,” he said on Thursday, Oct. 10.
“I think people dramatically underestimate how much and how quickly these technologies will remake markets,” he added. “It’s easy for me to imagine this market growing by 10x or more.”
Hougan said he expects Solana to capture a growing portion of the stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure market, citing its performance, usability, and culture as core advantages.
“It offers fast, user-friendly technology, backed by a great community with a ship-fast attitude,” he said.
He acknowledged that Solana is still a newer asset compared with Ethereum, but said it is rapidly closing the gap in institutional adoption.
“It’s a newer asset and is playing catch-up against its peers in winning institutional mandates, but it’s gaining ground,” Hougan noted.
Adding: “Just this week, when Western Union announced it was building a stablecoin, it chose Solana as the underlying blockchain.”
That example, he suggested, shows how established financial players are increasingly turning to Solana for real-world use cases.
Hougan wrote that Solana’s rising share of blockchain infrastructure, combined with the expected expansion of tokenized finance, could produce what he called an “explosive” outcome for the network’s long-term value.
“If I’m right, the combination of a growing market and a growing market share will be explosive for Solana,” he said. “Just as with bitcoin.”
Hougan compared Solana’s opportunity today to bitcoin’s rise over the past 15 years, the token which benefited both from the expansion of a new market.
“I love investments that give me two ways to win,” he wrote.
“Take bitcoin. When I invest in bitcoin, I’m betting the global ‘store of value’ market will grow, and bitcoin will take an increasing share of that market. Only one of these things needs to happen for me to do well.”
Bitcoin’s store-of-value market, Hougan noted, has ballooned tenfold in the past two decades, from under $3 trillion in 2005 to roughly $27.5 trillion today, led by gold and bitcoin itself.
“All you need for bitcoin to 10x is for that to repeat while bitcoin keeps its current market position,” he said. “Seems feasible to me.”
By extension, Hougan argues, Solana could follow a similar trajectory if blockchain infrastructure for stablecoins and tokenization grows on the same scale.
In the competition for blockchain dominance, Hougan highlighted that several leading networks are currently vying to provide the foundation for stablecoin and tokenization.
“The stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure market is currently served by a number of impressive Layer 1 blockchains,” he said.
“Ethereum is the market leader, with the largest share of stablecoin issuance and trading volume and a leading share of fund tokenization.”
Solana, along with Tron and Binance Smart Chain, are among the leading challengers.
Together, the four networks have a combined market capitalization of about $768 billion, according to Hougan.
“Solana is $107 billion, or 14% of the combined market,” he wrote.
Despite his bullish tone, Hougan noted that crypto markets remain unpredictable.
“IMHO it pays to approach the crypto market with humility,” he wrote.
“Even the most seasoned experts don’t know exactly how things will play out,” he added .”But if you can stack the odds in your favor by getting two high-conviction bets for the price of one, it can be a nice place to be.”
Hougan’s comments come less than a month after crypto plunged in one of the biggest single-day declines of the year, wiping nearly $200 billion off total market capitalization.
On Oct. 10, Bitcoin fell more than 15% in a few hours, briefly trading near $104,000, while Solana, Ethereum and other major tokens also dropped sharply before rebounding later in the week.
Market data providers said more than $19 billion worth of leveraged positions were liquidated across exchanges within 24 hours.