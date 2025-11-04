Sam Bankman-Fried’s Appeal: Key Dates, Arguments, and What’s Next

Roughly a year and a half into a 25-year sentence, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is appealing his conviction on fraud charges.
At a hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 4, SBF’s attorney will make the case for a retrial before a different judge, arguing that important contextual evidence was withheld from the jury.
With appellate specialist Alexandra Shapiro presenting the argument for a retrial, SBF’s appeal claim rests on four key pillars.
During his original trial, SBF’s defense argued that he only acted on the advice of legal counsel, in a bid to shift some of the blame onto FTX’s lawyers.
However, before the disgraced crypto mogul took the stand, Judge Kaplan ruled that unless the defense could show specific communications in which lawyers clearly authorized the disputed actions, SBF couldn’t tell the jury they were involved.
In a brief submitted to the court last year, Shapiro criticized that decision, arguing that it significantly undermined legitimate defense arguments.
Ahead of the Nov. 4 appeal hearing, Bankman-Fried claimed that FTX was never insolvent and that it could have resolved the November 2022 crisis had the company not filed for bankruptcy.
While critics are skeptical of that claim, Shapiro’s appeal brief suggests that public perception of the bankruptcy may have clouded jurors’ view of the case.
The government “presented a false narrative that FTX’s customers, lenders, and investors had permanently lost their money,” Shapiro claimed, adding that “The jury was only allowed to see half the picture.”
The third pillar of Bankman-Fried’s appeal also emphasizes FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings.
According to this narrative, outlined in an amicus brief presented at appeal, actions by the government and FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers cost the crypto exchange tens of millions of dollars that would otherwise have been available to creditors.
A central component of SBF’s appeal is the allegation that Judge Kaplan made comments and rulings that gave the impression he doubted the defendant’s credibility.
Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argue that Kaplan interrupted and rebuked the defense far more often than the prosecution, sometimes in front of the jury.
They also claim some of his comments during SBF’s cross-examination were unfairly dismissive.
Going forward, SBF’s appeal faces three potential outcomes.
If the appeals court finds the trial was sound, SBF’s 25-year sentence will stand, although the FTX founder will still have appeal options he hasn’t yet exhausted.
Meanwhile, if Shapiro’s team is successful, the court may vacate the original verdict and remand for retrial.
If specific aspects of the trial are deemed flawed, but not sufficiently so to warrant a retrial, the court could adjust SBF’s sentence or remand limited issues.