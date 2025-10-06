Michael Saylor Pauses Bitcoin Buys, Is Strategy Learning From Past Overspends?

Key Takeaways

Strategy currently commands 640,031 BTC worth $80 billion with an unrealized profit of $32.7 billion.

The firm’s pauses in 2025 have preceded market volatility, though only after making major purchases during market highs.

Bitcoin hit a new ATH of $125,284 in the first week of October.

Leading Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has halted its BTC purchases for the first time since July this year.

This move comes just as bullish momentum sends token prices to all-time highs (ATHs) once again this year.

But is it a warning sign that prices are set to decline, or has the firm simply concluded that now isn’t the best time?

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Binance Coin

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Hedera Hashgraph

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Injective Protocol

Render

The Graph

Maker

Aave

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Compound

Lido DAO Token

Sui

Conflux Network

Lido Staked ETH

OKB

Uniswap

Pepe

Ondo

Mantle

First Digital USD

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

Bonk

Tether Gold

JITO

JasmyCoin

Core

Floki Inu

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

Curve DAO Token

MultiversX

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Ethena

Ethena Staked USDe

Audius

Alchemy Pay

Arkham

API3

Bounce Token

Altlayer

Aergo

Amp

Aevo

Ankr

Axelar

Alpaca Finance

Blur

Biconomy

Tranchess

Celer Network

Shentu

Civic

Convex Finance

Cartesi

Cyber

COTI

DIA

dYdX

ether.fi

FLUX

Ampleforth

Golem

Holo

IoTeX

Illuvium

JUST

Livepeer

Memecoin

Manta Network

Treasure

Mask Network

Origin Protocol

ORDI

Ontology

Phala Network

Pendle

Portal

Pyth Network

ConstitutionDAO

iExec RLC

Reserve Rights

Ravencoin

Storj

Status

Spell Token

Sun (New)

SuperVerse

Tellor

LayerZero

Scroll

Usual

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Catizen

Berachain

KAITO

Pudgy Penguins

Solayer

Bio Protocol

ChainGPT

Cookie DAO

Solv Protocol

Movement

DeXe

Nexo

Hyperliquid

STEPN

Synthetix

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Internet Computer

Pi Network No result Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

Binance Coin

XRP

Cardano

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Chainlink

Solana

Polygon Matic

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

The Sandbox

Storj

iExec RLC

Bancor

Uniswap

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Chiliz

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

Theta Network

Celo

Curve DAO Token

Decentraland

JUST

Axie Infinity

Gala

Internet Computer

The Graph

Filecoin

dYdX

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

Reserve Rights

Chromia

Ankr

Ocean Protocol

Adventure Gold

Origin Protocol

Celer Network

NKN

Bitget Token

Alchemix

Immutable

Ethereum Name Service

Avalanche

Zilliqa

JasmyCoin

Toncoin

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Holo

Render Token

SushiSwap

MetisDAO

Audius

Illuvium

ARPA Chain

Osmosis

Fantom

Neo

Arweave

Algorand

Kusama

XDC Network

APEcoin

MultiversX

THORChain

NEAR Protocol

Nexo

Amp

Livepeer

PAX Gold

TrueUSD

BitTorrent

Golem

FLUX

Helium

Dai No result Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

Binance Coin

XRP

Cardano

Neo

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

TrueUSD

DigiByte

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Zcash

Dash

Dai

Monero

EOS

Stellar

Chainlink

Solana

Avalanche

Toncoin

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

Fantom

VeChain

The Sandbox

Sui

Kaspa

Storj

iExec RLC

Gnosis

Cronos

APEcoin

Uniswap

Lido Staked ETH

Algorand

PAX Gold

Bitcoin SV

BitTorrent

Zilliqa

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Golem

Holo

Chiliz

Ontology

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

SushiSwap

Theta Network

Tezos

Kusama

MultiversX

Hedera Hashgraph

NEAR Protocol

Celo

ICON

Curve DAO Token

Nexo

Decentraland

Ravencoin

JUST

Amp

Axie Infinity

Trust Wallet Token

Gala

Internet Computer

STEPN

Treasure

Optimism

Pepe

Theta Fuel

Sun (New)

Wrapped BNB

Blur

Arbitrum

Lisk

The Graph

Floki Inu

IOTA

Filecoin

Helium

Flow

dYdX

Quant

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

COTI

Reserve Rights

Ethereum Name Service

Immutable

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Phala Network

Ankr

JasmyCoin

Adventure Gold

Aptos

Audius

Civic

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Livepeer

API3

Injective Protocol

Cartesi

Biconomy

Alchemy Pay

FLUX

UNUS SED LEO

OKB

Stacks

Conflux Network

KuCoin Token

Rocket Pool

Mina

GMX

GateToken

XDC Network

THORChain

Kava.io

Osmosis

Casper

Flare

Astar

Arweave

Moonbeam

Kadena

Nervos Network

Liquity

Core

MetisDAO

Frax

Bitget Token

Tether Gold

Ronin

Axelar

Secret

DeXe

Pendle

Shentu

Badger DAO

Ark

Strike

Beam

Wrapped Ethereum

Memecoin

Bonk

Fasttoken

Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Portal

Celestia

Sei

JITO

PayPal USD

Ondo

Mantle

Worldcoin

First Digital USD

Pyth Network

Neiro Ethereum

ORDI

Arkham

Cyber

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Aevo

Usual

Cetus Protocol

Binance Staked SOL

Render Token

Altlayer

ether.fi

Jupiter

Tensor

Manta Network

LayerZero

Saga

Wrapped eETH

SATS

Vana

Movement

SuperVerse

Pudgy Penguins

Bio Protocol

Bittensor

Polygon Ecosystem Token

DIA

Neutron

Acala Token

BakeryToken

ARPA Chain

Origin Protocol

Ampleforth Governance Token

Catizen

NKN

Tokocrypto

Aergo

Gitcoin No result Claim Offer

Strategy Cooling on Bitcoin

As per the firm’s boss, Michael Saylor, Strategy abstained from its regular BTC buys last week whilst showing off its $79 billion (ignoring his typo) portfolio.

No new orange dots this week — just a $9 billion reminder of why we HODL. pic.twitter.com/P84m14WF3G — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 5, 2025

This is the first time that the Bitcoin behemoth has halted purchases since the final week of July 2025, a bullish month that saw BTC repeatedly hit new ATHs.

That month, Strategy made just three purchases: 4,225 BTC at $111,827 per token, 6,220 BTC at $118,940, and a massive 21,021 BTC at $117,256.

Prices jumped from $107,000 to $115,000 in the first ten days of the month. By mid-July, it had hit yet another high just above $119,800.

At the beginning of August, BTC would sink from this high to $113,000 before soaring above $123,000 to mark another ATH on August 14.

The price would ultimately slump from this peak and failed to climb back above $115,000 until the start of October.

Seemingly learning from July’s high price purchases, bullish momentum prompted Saylor to pump the brakes again in August, making just 3 purchases that month.

They totalled 3,666 BTC, with the final one being a 3,081 BTC buy when it was trading at $115,829.

Between then and October, Strategy’s $3.67 billion spend in July averaged out at $116,007 per token, meaning that these acquisitions have been running at a loss for over 2 months.

Lessons Learned?

This wouldn’t be the first time that the firm has slowed its typically aggressive BTC spending in 2025.

If we look back to February, the firm moved cautiously with just two purchases that amounted to 27,989 BTC worth $2.72 billion at an average of $97,384 per token.

Market activity was frenetic at the time, and in March, Bitcoin would proceed to slump below this average and bottom out at $76,000 in April, steeping February’s buys into a long-term loss that didn’t recover until May 7, when BTC finally rose above $97,000.

Arguably, Strategy’s latest pause could be a reflection of the lessons learned from its overly ambitious buys, which, for some time, were in the red.

Given the timing of its buys and pauses, however, it could be argued that Strategy is less of a ‘canary in a coalmine’ that is smart enough to anticipate a market decline, but more a firm that is still adjusting to 2025’s absurd and unpredictable momentum.

In fact, in 2024, the firm was averaging just 2 purchases a month, if that, and its ‘aggressive era’ began on the heels of Donald Trump’s election victory in Nov. 2024.

In December that year, Strategy made five separate buys totalling 54,431 BTC worth $5.87 billion. BTC was trading between $95,000 and $107,000 at this time.

Strategy is perhaps maturing from its’ post-election hype, and appears to be applying hard-learned lessons from earlier missteps.

It’s less a prescient market indicator and more a strategic decision for the firm, one that may allow them to optimize capital deployment, minimize short-term downsides, and perhaps mitigate risks from overpaying during heightened market periods.

Bitcoin hit a new ATH above $125,000 on Oct. 6, which comes just after the firm announced its BTC pause.