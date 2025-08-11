Search
Samson Mow Says ETH Holders Are Just Pumping for a Dump Back Into Bitcoin

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
[focus-text-wrap]Key Takeaways[/focus-text-wrap] Samson Mow warned ETH’s current price surge won’t last long. Mow predicted that once the ETH price reaches saturation, most traders would rotate their funds back into BTC. ETH is currently trading at $4,313, reaching a new 3-year high but still down 12% from its ATH. Amid the surging price of ETH and growing demand from public companies, Bitcoin proponent Samson Mow has warned that ETH might be pumping now, but eventually, traders will move back to BTC and dump ETH. Mow’s comments come as the ETH price touched a new three-year high of over $4,300 amid surging exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows and the ETH treasury’s growing popularity among public companies. Most ETH Holders Have a lot of BTC: Mow In an X post on Monday, Mow said that most ETH holders have a lot of BTC from the ICO era, and they are merely rotating that BTC into ETH to pump it on new narratives.  Mow claimed these big whales buying ETH bags would eventually dump the second-largest asset as its price hit a new high and move the profits back to BTC. He added that it will be challenging for ETH to break its 2022 all-time high of over $4,800 because the closer its price reaches that psychological level, the stronger the drive to sell among traders.  The Bitcoin proponents called it a Bagholder’s Dilemma, similar to the Prisoner’s Dilemma, and explained: “Bitcoiners shouldn’t be worried about ETHBTC breaking the downward trendline. Ethereum has always been a vehicle for those people to get more Bitcoin. It was true for the ICO, and it’s true now.” Mow also called out Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin over his hypocrisy regarding crypto treasuries. Buterin has said that public companies hoarding BTC as part of their treasury is not the core idea of crypto. When the ETH treasury became popular in 2025, Buterin lauded the public companies for holding ETH and said it would offer better alternative investment opportunities to the masses. Can the ETH Treasury Trend Push Ethereum Price to a New ATH While BTC treasuries have already survived the bear market of 2022, and over 100 companies hold nearly 1 million BTC, the ETH treasury is a relatively new idea. Historically, BTC's price dumps 60%- 70% from its market top; ETH and other altcoins have seen drops larger than 80%.  With most public companies raising money through debt financing, the chances of their debt getting liquidated rise severalfold amid a significant price slump that could force the firm to sell its ETH. While BTC has almost 2X its price from the 2021 ATH of $69,371, ETH has yet to break its previous ATH, which is still below 12%. ETH price remained stagnant for most of the bull run in 2024-25, only to take charge in the final leg. On one hand, ETH proponents believe that the newfound demand from public companies and ETF flows could propel ETH to new highs above $8,000. However, the likes of Samson Mow believe the current bullish surge won’t last long.

Key Takeaways

  • Samson Mow says Ethereum’s rally is temporary and traders will rotate back into Bitcoin.
  • Mow claims most ETH whales hold large BTC reserves from the ICO era.
  • ETH hit a three-year high above $4,300 but remains 12% below its all-time high.

Ethereum’s (ETH) price surge has captured headlines, but not everyone is convinced it will last.

Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Samson Mow has slammed the rally, warning that while ETH may be pumping now, traders will eventually take profits and move back into BTC.

His remarks come as ETH touched a fresh three-year high above $4,300, driven by growing exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and the rise of ETH treasuries among public companies.

Mow: ETH Whales Are Sitting on Big BTC Stashes

In an X post on Monday , Mow claimed that many large ETH holders still have significant Bitcoin reserves from the ICO days.

According to him, these whales are rotating BTC into ETH to fuel the current run-up, but they will eventually sell their ETH bags and funnel the gains back into Bitcoin.

He also argued that Ethereum faces a major psychological hurdle near its 2022 all-time high of $4,800.

As ETH approaches that level, he believes selling pressure will intensify, making it hard to break through.

Mow dubbed the situation a “Bagholder’s Dilemma,” comparing it to the Prisoner’s Dilemma in game theory:

“Bitcoiners shouldn’t be worried about ETHBTC breaking the downward trendline. Ethereum has always been a vehicle for those people to get more Bitcoin. It was true for the ICO, and it’s true now.”

Mow also took aim at Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin for what he sees as hypocrisy over crypto treasuries.

While Buterin criticized public companies for holding BTC as part of their balance sheets, he praised firms in 2025 for adopting ETH treasuries, claiming it offered better investment opportunities to the public.

Will ETH Treasuries Push Prices to New Highs?

BTC treasuries have already weathered the 2022 bear market, with over 100 public companies now holding close to 1 million BTC.

ETH treasuries, however, are a relatively new phenomenon.

Historically, Bitcoin’s price has dropped 60–70% from cycle tops, while ETH and other altcoins have seen even sharper declines of over 80%.

With many companies financing ETH purchases through debt, a major market downturn could force liquidations and trigger heavy selling.

While Bitcoin has nearly doubled from its 2021 peak of $69,371, ETH remains about 12% below its $4,809 all-time high.

ETH sat out much of the 2024–25 bull run, only catching momentum in its final stages.

ETH optimists believe demand from public companies and strong ETF inflows could send prices above $8,000.

However, Mow insists the current rally is a temporary detour — and that Bitcoin will once again be the market’s final destination.

Top Picks for Ethereum

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
