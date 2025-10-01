Search
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Steps Down After 13 Years, Joins Board and To Stay Active in XRPL Development

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Ripple CTO David Schwartz, co-creator of the XRP Ledger, will step down after 13 years. He will now focus on XRPL development.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz, co-creator of the XRP Ledger, will step down after 13 years. He will now focus on XRPL development. | Credit: Harry Murphy / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • After 13 years in the role, David Schwartz will leave his position as Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025.
  • Schwartz won’t be leaving entirely and will join Ripple’s board of directors.
  • His departure comes just after Ripple’s major legal victory in its SEC case.

David Schwartz, one of the longest-serving figures at Ripple and a co-creator of the XRP Ledger, has announced he will step down as the company’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years in the role.

Schwartz, widely known within the crypto community as “JoelKatz,” confirmed the move in a post on X on September 30.

Schwartz Says Goodbye To Ripple, Sort Of

Reflecting on a career that spanned from consulting for the U.S. National Security Agency to working on the earliest stages of Bitcoin, Schwartz said he needed to spend more time with his family.

“It’s been one of the greatest honors and experiences of my life, second only to my family,” Schwartz wrote.

“The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO … but be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me.”

A Shift in Role

While stepping down as CTO, Schwartz will remain closely involved with Ripple and the wider XRPL ecosystem.

He revealed that co-founder Chris Larsen asked him to join Ripple’s board of directors, which he accepted.

Schwartz will also hold the title of CTO Emeritus, occasionally returning to the office in a supporting capacity.

As well as this, Schwartz said he intends to dedicate more time to hands-on XRPL development and explore new use cases for XRP beyond Ripple’s current focus.

David Schwartz resigns after 13 years at Ripple | Source: X

“I truly enjoy this part — getting my hands dirty, talking to builders, coding for the pure love of it,” he said.

In his farewell note, Schwartz paid tribute to Ripple leaders Brad Garlinghouse and Monica Long, who he called “the very soul of Ripple itself.”

He also praised the RippleX team, ledger developers, and the broader XRPL community.

“I have total confidence in the next generation of leaders and builders – including Dennis Jarosch (Ripple’s SVP of Engineering) – and far too many others to name in the XRP community who will carry the torch,” he added.

Looking Ahead

Schwartz, now in his sixties, said he was motivated by personal reasons to step down from his day-to-day duties.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he wrote.

Still, he made clear that his influence on the XRP Ledger will continue, promising more updates soon about his independent projects.

“I’ll still be in and out of the Ripple office … I look forward to seeing the rest of you at XRP community events around the world,” he said.

In response to his departure, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse called Schwartz a “true OG in crypto” and a “legend.”

“We are all forever grateful… and in awe of your immense impact,” he wrote.

Jokingly adding: “Wait…does this mean you’re my boss now!?!”

End of an Era

Schwartz’s decision to leave coincides with the recent conclusion of Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the SEC.

After five years of back and forth, the case finally came to a close in August after a court approved a settlement between the two parties.

Schwartz had worked closely with Garlinghouse and other executives throughout the fight.

As the company looks forward, it does so without the looming threat of a $1.3 billion lawsuit.

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
