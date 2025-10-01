Ripple CTO David Schwartz Steps Down After 13 Years, Joins Board and To Stay Active in XRPL Development

David Schwartz, one of the longest-serving figures at Ripple and a co-creator of the XRP Ledger, has announced he will step down as the company’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years in the role.
Schwartz, widely known within the crypto community as “JoelKatz,” confirmed the move in a post on X on September 30.
Reflecting on a career that spanned from consulting for the U.S. National Security Agency to working on the earliest stages of Bitcoin, Schwartz said he needed to spend more time with his family.
“It’s been one of the greatest honors and experiences of my life, second only to my family,” Schwartz wrote.
“The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO … but be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me.”
While stepping down as CTO, Schwartz will remain closely involved with Ripple and the wider XRPL ecosystem.
He revealed that co-founder Chris Larsen asked him to join Ripple’s board of directors, which he accepted.
Schwartz will also hold the title of CTO Emeritus, occasionally returning to the office in a supporting capacity.
As well as this, Schwartz said he intends to dedicate more time to hands-on XRPL development and explore new use cases for XRP beyond Ripple’s current focus.
“I truly enjoy this part — getting my hands dirty, talking to builders, coding for the pure love of it,” he said.
In his farewell note, Schwartz paid tribute to Ripple leaders Brad Garlinghouse and Monica Long, who he called “the very soul of Ripple itself.”
He also praised the RippleX team, ledger developers, and the broader XRPL community.
“I have total confidence in the next generation of leaders and builders – including Dennis Jarosch (Ripple’s SVP of Engineering) – and far too many others to name in the XRP community who will carry the torch,” he added.
Schwartz, now in his sixties, said he was motivated by personal reasons to step down from his day-to-day duties.
“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he wrote.
Still, he made clear that his influence on the XRP Ledger will continue, promising more updates soon about his independent projects.
“I’ll still be in and out of the Ripple office … I look forward to seeing the rest of you at XRP community events around the world,” he said.
In response to his departure, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse called Schwartz a “true OG in crypto” and a “legend.”
“We are all forever grateful… and in awe of your immense impact,” he wrote.
Jokingly adding: “Wait…does this mean you’re my boss now!?!”
Schwartz’s decision to leave coincides with the recent conclusion of Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the SEC.
After five years of back and forth, the case finally came to a close in August after a court approved a settlement between the two parties.
Schwartz had worked closely with Garlinghouse and other executives throughout the fight.
As the company looks forward, it does so without the looming threat of a $1.3 billion lawsuit.