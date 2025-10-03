Full List of European Banks Opening Crypto Trading to Retail Clients

It wasn’t long ago that large European retail banks wouldn’t touch crypto, which was mostly the preserve of private investment banks.
But all across the continent, banks are embracing retail crypto trading, with institutions in Spain, Germany, Switzerland and beyond offering the service to customers.
Prior to 2017, the only European banks that offered crypto services were private institutions catering to the investment needs of wealthy clients. But in December that year, Swissquote opened the door to retail participation in the crypto market, listing Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin, and Ripple, with purchases of as little as 5 euros.
Switzerland continued to serve as a vanguard throughout the late 2010s, when Dukascopy Bank and Sygnum joined the crypto party.
From 2020, more banks followed suit in Italy, Germany and Estonia. But until recently, retail crypto trading was limited to a handful of smaller, national banks, as well as the neobanks Revolut and N26.
That changed when Spanish banking giant BBVA introduced trading and custody service for Bitcoin and Ether in July this year.
Other major players are following in BBVA’s footsteps.
On Sept. 16, Santander launched crypto trading via its digital-first subsidiary, Openbank. Initially only available to customers in Germany, the bank has started rolling the service out in Spain, where its parent group manages over a trillion euros in deposits.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank has reportedly partnered with Bitpanda to develop a digital assets custody service, expected to launch next year.
Retail banks looking to add cryptocurrency services to their offering can choose to either build their own exchange in-house, or deploy one of several white label solutions.
Leading providers of crypto trading-as-a-service platforms include the specialized crypto banks, AMINA and Sygnum.
Having successfully built their own infrastructure, with all the necessary compliance and custody tooling, these banks now distribute it to partners like PostFinance, as well as several smaller, regional banks in Switzerland and Liechtenstein
Traditional crypto exchanges have also entered the white label market. Under the hood, N26 and Raiffeisenlandesbank both run on Bitpanda’s white-label API infrastructure, while Deutsche Bank is expected to tap the company for custody services.
|Bank
|Date Launched
|Cryptocurrencies Offered
|Swissquote (CH)
|July 2017
|50+ cryptos
|Revolut (UK/EEA)
|December 2017
|100+ cryptos
|Dukascopy Bank (CH)
|October 2018
|Crypto CFDs + own token (DUK)
|Sygnum Bank (CH)
|September 2019
|20+
|Amina Bank / SEBA (CH)
|November 2019
|20+
|Hype / Banca Sella Group (IT)
|March 2020
|BTC only
|Trade Republic Bank (DE/EU)
|April 2021
|50+ cryptos
|LHV Pank (EE)
|November 2021
|15 cryptos
|Banca Generali (IT)
|February 2022
|BTC only
|Volksbank Raiffeisenbank Bayern Mitte (DE)
|April 2022
|BTC only
|N26 (DE/EU)
|October 2022
|200+ cryptos
|Raiffeisenlandesbank (AT)
|January 2024
|250+ cryptos
|PostFinance (CH)
|February 2024
|16 cryptos
|BBVA (Spain)
|July 2025
|BTC, ETH
|Openbank (Santander Digital Bank)
|September 2025
|BTC, ETH, LTC, MATIC, ADA
|Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (DE)
|Pending
|BTC, ETH
|OKBC Bank (BE)
|Pending
|BTC, ETH