Ripple Eyes Prime London Real Estate To Be Closer to Banking Giants
Ripple (XRP)
4 min read

Ripple Eyes Prime London Real Estate To Be Closer to Banking Giants

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The City of London

The City of London is one of the world's most important Financial Centers. Credit: Ismail Maqbool via Pexels.

Key Takeaways
  • Ripple is in talks to lease 90,000 square feet of office space in the City of London.
  • The new office could grant the company enhanced access to major banks.
  • Global financial centers have an important role to play as the crypto sector matures.

In the early years of the space, crypto firms congregated in low-tax, low-regulation Caribbean islands or pioneering hubs like Malta and Zug, Switzerland.

But as the sector matures, traditional financial centers are playing a more important role, as demonstrated by Ripple’s plans to set up shop in the City of London.

Ripple Looks To Lease Office Space in the City

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Ripple Labs is in talks to lease 90,000 square feet of office space on the upper floors of One Leadenhall.

Construction on the 36-story tower was completed this year, and the first tenants are expected to move in in December. At the intersection of Bishopsgate and Leadenhall Street, the building is just a stone’s throw away from the U.K. headquarters of BlackRock, UBS, and Bank of America, to name just a few of the financial giants based in the City.

Even for a company like Ripple, whose identity is rooted in digital technology, this proximity matters.

London’s financial district has always thrived on face-to-face meetings. In a world where City power brokers strike deals over lunch, a physical presence in the Square Mile provides crucial access to the movers and shakers of Big Finance.

Crypto in the U.K.

Despite the draw of the City of London, for crypto companies, the U.K. can be a difficult and expensive place to do business.

Many in the space are critical of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which has been accused of stifling innovation with an excessive burden for regulatory compliance.

Against this backdrop, London is often compared unfavorably to Dubai, an up-and-coming financial hub that has attracted crypto firms with its progressive regulation and favorable tax environment.

Andrea Cosentino, who advises and invests in crypto startups in both cities, remarked on an “El Dorado promise,” that draws founders to the Middle East. As he put it, there is a commonly held view that while Dubai and other Gulf financial centers are on the rise, the U.K.’s prominence is shrinking on the global stage.

That being said, “London is an established hub,” that cities like Dubai don’t yet rival, Cosentino added. While it may not be the beating heart of the global economy it once was “there is a great concentration of talent and knowledge” and an “entrepreneurial fabric” in the city that few places in the world equal, he observed.

A Maturing Crypto Sector

Debates over regulation and culture aside, there is one critical factor that attracts companies like Ripple to London. It’s where the money is.

No longer a small startup, Ripple has grown into a $15 billion financial powerhouse with a presence across the globe. The largest crypto companies are worth much more and today’s crypto giants have outgrown the offshore tax havens where their parent companies are registered.

Crypto exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and digital asset managers all require banking services. Forr this, they turn to London, New York, Hong Kong, etc., and as they mature, these companies have much to learn from traditional finance.

Before he entered the crypto space, Yellow Card CTO Alessio Treglia worked for global banks in the City of London and he was able to draw on his experience managing risk when he pivoted to crypto.

“When you write code, you make risk-based decisions on a daily basis, Treglia told CCN. As such, “I see lots of things in common between running a hedge fund and running a tech company.”

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
