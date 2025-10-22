Nigel Farage Says His Party Is the Only Hope for UK Crypto

Key Takeaways

Nigel Farage has become increasingly vocal about crypto.

The Reform UK leader is hoping to position his party as the pro-crypto force in British politics.

Farage has called on the UK government to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

Taking a leaf out of Donald Trump’s playbook, Nigel Farage is making crypto a central component of his pitch to voters.

Speaking in London on Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Reform UK leader said his party is “the only hope” for the U.K. crypto sector.

Farage Doubles Down on Crypto

Farage’s affinity for crypto is well established, and he has become a frequent speaker on the digital asset conference circuit, appearing twice in London in the past week.

During his most recent address at Zebu Live, the Reform leader was critical of the approach taken by the current government and their Tory predecessors.

“We are the only hope [for] this industry,” he claimed.

Many of Farage’s talking points were familiar. He appealed to industry gripes about the state of U.K. crypto policy. He was critical of the Bank of England’s proposal to limit stablecoin holdings, and he called on the FCA to pursue a more light-touch approach to regulation that doesn’t hamper innovation.

Touching on another industry favorite, Farage urged the U.K. government to use BTC seized by law enforcement “as the beginning of a Bitcoin reserve.”

In another echo of Trump’s crypto strategy, the Reform leader was also fiercely critical of central bank digital currencies, which he positioned as part of a creeping digital surveillance regime tied to the government’s mandatory Digital ID plans.

Crypto Is “The Ultimate Freedom”

Farage’s views on Bitcoin and CBDCs are partly ideological, rooted in Reform’s broader advocacy for free market policies in the Thatcherite tradition. But speaking on Tuesday, he also reflected on his personal experience of being debanked by Coutts in 2023.

For Farage, the incident highlighted the true value of a digital currency that exists outside of the traditional financial system

“I realized after being debanked that [crypto] is the ultimately freedom,” he said.

Making a direct appeal to Bitcoin’s libertarian ethos, Farage emphasized “being in control of your own money” and “making your own decisions.”