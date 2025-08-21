Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Polymarket Volumes Hit $7.5 Billion in 2025 as Prediction Markets See Competition
News
3 min read

Polymarket Volumes Hit $7.5 Billion in 2025 as Prediction Markets See Competition

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Polymarket dominates the prediction markets.

Polymarket has recorded $7.5 billion in volumes this year. | Credit: Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Polymarket has recorded over $7.74 billion in volumes so far this year.
  • Event contracts are considered gambling in certain jurisdictions.
  • Robinhood recently launched prediction markets for pro and college football leagues.

Crypto prediction platform Polymarket has drawn billions in volumes throughout 2025, and continues to ride high on its success during the U.S. Presidential Election.

Now, it’s getting ready to open services to previously restricted U.S. citizens, as Robinhood launches sports prediction markets in the States.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

Polymarket 2025

As per Dune data , Polymarket has recorded over $618 million in volume so far in August, bringing the year’s total to more than $7.74 billion.

Polymarket monthly volumes. | Source: Dune.

The prediction market rose to prominence in 2024 with the U.S. Presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, attracting billions in wagers.

This peaked in November when the platform tallied over $2.5 billion in volumes.

Polymarket maintained momentum throughout January 2025 with $1.2 billion in volumes. Since then, it’s continued to average above $1 billion in monthly volumes.

Though despite scrutiny from U.S. regulators, other nations, and drawing some scrutiny for some tasteless event contracts, Polymarket has drawn significant investment through funding rounds, allowing the platform to reach a $1 billion valuation.

Competition and Contention

Recently, trading platform Robinhood announced its foray into prediction markets, starting with NFL and college football.

They’re growing in popularity, especially in the U.S., where strict anti-sports betting laws have been upheld by most States. That is, until very recently .

It remains a contentious issue, as in the eyes of several U.S. States, event contracts are no different from gambling, especially in the context of sports.

This has seen Robinhood’s newly launched events contracts blocked by Nevada and New Jersey, against which the firm has launched lawsuits.

For this very reason, prediction market platforms have often been siloed away as crypto-first platforms. But Robinhood’s latest offerings, which don’t require crypto to participate, mark a watershed moment for events contracts.

A ruling in Robinhood’s favor could set a precedent going forward.

Furthermore, after previously being banned in the U.S., Polymarket was acquired by a U.S. derivatives exchange and will soon officially open up services to U.S. users.

Visit Our Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Sei is becoming a Web3 gaming powerhouse.
    Crypto
    Aug 17, 2025 | 2:02 PM UTC4 days ago

    Sei’s Success in Gaming ‘Incidental,’ Web3’s Infrastructure Race With Sei Labs Co-Founder Jeff Feng

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Immutable founder Robbie Ferguson speaks with CCN.
    Crypto
    Aug 16, 2025 | 1:02 PM UTC5 days ago

    Immutable’s Robbie Ferguson Talks Web3 Gaming’s Path to $100B — and Why It Begins in 2025

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Player-driven economies are the key to Web3 gaming sustainability.
    Technology
    July 6, 2025 1:02 PM

    Web3 Gaming Sustainability Will be Built On Player-Owned Economies, VOYA Games Oliver Löffler

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!