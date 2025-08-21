Polymarket Volumes Hit $7.5 Billion in 2025 as Prediction Markets See Competition

Key Takeaways

Polymarket has recorded over $7.74 billion in volumes so far this year.

Event contracts are considered gambling in certain jurisdictions.

Robinhood recently launched prediction markets for pro and college football leagues.

Crypto prediction platform Polymarket has drawn billions in volumes throughout 2025, and continues to ride high on its success during the U.S. Presidential Election.

Now, it’s getting ready to open services to previously restricted U.S. citizens, as Robinhood launches sports prediction markets in the States.

Polymarket 2025

As per Dune data , Polymarket has recorded over $618 million in volume so far in August, bringing the year’s total to more than $7.74 billion.

The prediction market rose to prominence in 2024 with the U.S. Presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, attracting billions in wagers.

This peaked in November when the platform tallied over $2.5 billion in volumes.

Polymarket maintained momentum throughout January 2025 with $1.2 billion in volumes. Since then, it’s continued to average above $1 billion in monthly volumes.

Though despite scrutiny from U.S. regulators, other nations, and drawing some scrutiny for some tasteless event contracts, Polymarket has drawn significant investment through funding rounds, allowing the platform to reach a $1 billion valuation.

Competition and Contention

Recently, trading platform Robinhood announced its foray into prediction markets, starting with NFL and college football.

They’re growing in popularity, especially in the U.S., where strict anti-sports betting laws have been upheld by most States. That is, until very recently .

It remains a contentious issue, as in the eyes of several U.S. States, event contracts are no different from gambling, especially in the context of sports.

This has seen Robinhood’s newly launched events contracts blocked by Nevada and New Jersey, against which the firm has launched lawsuits.

For this very reason, prediction market platforms have often been siloed away as crypto-first platforms. But Robinhood’s latest offerings, which don’t require crypto to participate, mark a watershed moment for events contracts.

A ruling in Robinhood’s favor could set a precedent going forward.

Furthermore, after previously being banned in the U.S., Polymarket was acquired by a U.S. derivatives exchange and will soon officially open up services to U.S. users.