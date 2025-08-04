Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Ethena Overtakes Rivals With $9.3B Supply, Now Third in Stablecoins, Sixth in DeFi TVL
News
3 min read

Ethena Overtakes Rivals With $9.3B Supply, Now Third in Stablecoins, Sixth in DeFi TVL

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe has taken the stablecoin market by storm.

Ethena's synthetic stablecoin USDe has taken the stablecoin market by storm. | Credit: Getty Images

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe has surged to become the third-largest stablecoin by market cap.
  • Its supply jumped 75% in the past month, hitting $9.3 billion amid growing market demand.
  • The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation has ignited fresh momentum across the stablecoin space.

Ethena’s USDe is on a roll; it has officially overtaken FDUSD to claim the third spot among all stablecoins, trailing only giants Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

This rise comes as the broader stablecoin market heats up, fueled partly by the recent passage of U.S. legislation to regulate dollar-pegged stablecoins.

The result? A new supply all-time high and a massive increase in its DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL).

Top Picks for Ethereum

Ethena Climbs Stablecoin Ranks

Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe has taken the stablecoin market by storm, rapidly climbing the ranks.

In just one month, USDe’s supply has soared an impressive 75%, reaching a remarkable $9.3 billion, driven by surging investor interest.

Interestingly, its ascent doesn’t stop at stablecoins. According to DeFiLlama , Ethena’s protocol has now reached a TVL of $9 billion, making it the sixth-largest DeFi project by total value locked.

That marks a 75% surge in USDe supply and a 40% TVL increase just since July 1.

Institutional Firepower and Strategic Buybacks

Adding fuel to the fire, StablecoinX Inc. — a newly formed treasury entity — raised $360 million to support the USDe ecosystem.

Of that, $260 million was in cash and $60 million in ENA, used to acquire 8% of ENA’s circulating supply.

Additionally, the company is planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “USDE”, while also conducting $5 million in daily ENA buybacks over six weeks.

The aim? To stabilize supply, boost liquidity, and further align the ecosystem with institutional capital.

As a result, ENA’s price soared 57% in just one week, reflecting the market’s confidence in this bold strategy.

Stablecoin Market Set for a Boom

The recent passing of the STABLE Act in the U.S. has created a rush to build and adopt compliant, fiat-pegged stablecoins.

The total market cap for stablecoins now exceeds $261 billion, with USDT and USDC dominating 62% of that share.

However, while USDe’s share is smaller, its synthetic model makes it unique among the top stablecoins.

Unlike competitors backed by treasury bills and fiat reserves, Ethena’s USDe is fully crypto-native, backed by cryptocurrency collateral and short perpetual futures.

This model aims to maintain a decentralized dollar peg and has drawn both attention and scrutiny.

The system operates using smart contracts, price oracles, and on-chain transparency, with no need for traditional intermediaries — positioning Ethena at the frontier of DeFi innovation.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Ethena price analysis
    Crypto
    Jul 31, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC4 days ago

    Ethena (ENA) $1 Target Back in Focus as Whales Snapped Up 52M Tokens on the Dip

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Ethereum price analysis
    Crypto
    July 25, 2025 9:32 AM

    Ethereum (ETH) Rally Still Has Legs Despite Falling Short of $4K — Reasons Revealed

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Ethena price analysis
    Crypto
    May 27, 2025 11:47 AM

    Ethena (ENA) Eyes Rally Beyond 12% Jump as Realized Price Zone Comes Into Focus

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue