Binance’s CZ Issues Security Alert: North Korean Hackers Exploiting Hiring, Vendors, and Support Tickets

Key Takeaways
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has issued a stark warning to the crypto industry: North Korean hackers, especially Lazarus, are increasingly using fake resumes and job applications to infiltrate digital asset firms.
The alert comes after cybersecurity group Security Alliance released a dossier profiling 60 impostors tied to North Korean operations.
Many were found submitting polished resumes and fabricated work histories to land roles as developers, IT staff, and finance professionals inside crypto companies.
For years, North Korea’s Lazarus Group and affiliated outfits have relied on phishing and malware attacks to steal billions from exchanges.
Now, their tactics extend into human resources. By embedding operatives inside firms, hackers can bypass external defenses altogether.
The Security Alliance highlighted examples of impostors applying with government-issued IDs, LinkedIn pages, and elaborate portfolios.
In one case, applicants submitted malware disguised as code updates during technical interviews. Others laced support tickets with malicious links or attempted to bribe employees for system access.
North Korean hackers remain among the most prolific financial cybercriminals.
According to industry trackers, they looted over $1.3 billion in crypto in 2024 alone, targeting everything from exchanges to cross-chain bridges.
Binance itself reportedly rejects fraudulent resumes on a daily basis.
A separate August investigation by on-chain analyst ZachXBT uncovered at least five North Korean operatives cycling through 30 different identities in an attempt to secure employment at crypto startups.
CZ urged platforms to tighten recruitment procedures, improve staff training, and share intelligence across the industry.