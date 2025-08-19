Solana Q2 Report: DeFi and RWA Growth Offset NFT and DEX Slowdown

Key Takeaways

Solana’s Q2 report highlights steady growth in market cap and DeFi adoption.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is emerging as a major growth driver.

NFT and spot DEX trading volumes dipped as the memecoin hype cooled.

Solana (SOL) closed out the second quarter of 2025 with a performance that highlights both the strength and growing pains of its ecosystem.

While the hype-driven memecoin wave fizzled and dragged down NFT and DEX trading volumes, the blockchain still posted impressive growth in DeFi adoption, real-world asset tokenization, and overall market value.

According to Messari’s Q2 financial report , Solana’s market cap jumped 30% quarter-over-quarter to $83 billion, underscoring confidence in the network’s fundamentals—even as speculative trading activity cooled.

DeFi Holds Strong, DEX Volumes Stumble

DeFi continues to be a bright spot for Solana.

The network’s total value locked (TVL) climbed 30.4% QoQ to $8.6 billion, reflecting accelerating adoption across lending, staking, and liquid staking protocols.

At the same time, Solana’s spot DEX volumes tumbled 45.4% QoQ to $2.5 billion, with H1 totals at $1.2 trillion.

The drop was tied to fading interest in memecoins, which had previously fueled frenzied activity on platforms like Raydium (down 64.9% QoQ) and Orca (down 37.5% QoQ).

Despite the slowdown, Solana’s application revenue capture ratio soared to 211.6%, highlighting improved efficiency and monetization across its ecosystem.

Solana Emerges as an RWA Hub

One of Solana’s biggest growth stories is real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The RWA ecosystem expanded 23.9% QoQ to $390.6 million, led by Ondo Finance’s USDY ($175.3M market cap) and OUSG ($79.6M).

The network’s appeal to regulated financial players also grew, with R3—developer of Corda—announcing support for Solana in May 2025.

This move brings regulated capital market assets into Solana’s public blockchain, signaling institutional confidence.

NFT Activity Slows

While Solana still leads in NFT creator royalties, average daily NFT trading volume fell 46.4% QoQ to $979,500. The decline mirrored the broader cooling in speculative trading.

Still, new experiments continue: Magic Eden’s Solana Game Pass: Season 0 mint was a highlight in Q2, underscoring ongoing innovation in NFT use cases.