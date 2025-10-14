‘UK Has the Opportunity To Be a Tokenization World-Leader’, FCA Markets Chief Simon Walls Declares

Britain’s financial watchdog declared on Tuesday that the U.K. has the opportunity to become a global leader in tokenization as it works to catch up with the European Union in shaping regulations for digital finance.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced new guidelines to help the country’s £14 trillion asset management sector adopt tokenization within existing regulations.
The guidelines include operating tokenized fund registers through the U.K.’s “Blueprint” model and a roadmap to address barriers such as the use of public blockchains.
Tokenization, the digital representation of assets on a blockchain, could make fund management more efficient by reducing data reconciliation costs and broadening access to private markets, according to the regulator.
It could also create new opportunities for investors and enhance competition among asset managers.
The consultation forms part of the FCA’s broader digital assets roadmap, which aims to ensure the U.K. remains competitive as technology reshapes global finance.
The plans come as the EU advances with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, giving European firms clearer rules for digital assets.
Britain, which has pledged to build a “global crypto hub” since leaving the bloc, has moved more cautiously, but regulators are now aiming to accelerate progress.
“Tokenization has the potential to drive fundamental changes in asset management, with benefits for the industry and consumers,” said Simon Walls, the FCA’s Executive Director of Markets.
“The U.K. has the opportunity to be a world-leader here, and we want to provide asset managers with the clarity and confidence they need to deliver.”
As the U.K. positions itself to lead in tokenization, global regulators are under pressure to balance innovation with investor protection.
Rob Holmes, a Web3 and growth strategist, told CCN in a recent interview that the lack of harmonised global rules remains a significant obstacle for asset managers seeking to issue tokenized products.
Holmes emphasised that regulatory progress must avoid overburdening innovators.
“The key is balance. Securities acts in respective countries need to evolve, but not in a way that makes compliance so complex and costly that it stifles innovation at the earliest stages,” he said.
Holmes also argued that regulators should offer “graduated paths to compliance” with lighter regimes that encourage early experimentation and institutional participation.