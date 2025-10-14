‘UK Has the Opportunity To Be a Tokenization World-Leader’, FCA Markets Chief Simon Walls Declares

Key Takeaways

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled new guidelines to help the asset management sector adopt blockchain-based tokenization.

Simon Walls, the FCA’s Executive Director of Markets, believes Britain could become a world leader in the industry.

Experts stress that global regulatory harmony is still lacking.

Britain’s financial watchdog declared on Tuesday that the U.K. has the opportunity to become a global leader in tokenization as it works to catch up with the European Union in shaping regulations for digital finance.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Binance Coin

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Hedera Hashgraph

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Injective Protocol

Render

The Graph

Maker

Aave

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Compound

Lido DAO Token

Sui

Conflux Network

Lido Staked ETH

OKB

Uniswap

Pepe

Ondo

Mantle

First Digital USD

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

Bonk

Tether Gold

JITO

JasmyCoin

Core

Floki Inu

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

Curve DAO Token

MultiversX

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Ethena

Ethena Staked USDe

Audius

Alchemy Pay

Arkham

API3

Bounce Token

Altlayer

Aergo

Amp

Aevo

Ankr

Axelar

Alpaca Finance

Blur

Biconomy

Tranchess

Celer Network

Shentu

Civic

Convex Finance

Cartesi

Cyber

COTI

DIA

dYdX

ether.fi

FLUX

Ampleforth

Golem

Holo

IoTeX

Illuvium

JUST

Livepeer

Memecoin

Manta Network

Treasure

Mask Network

Origin Protocol

ORDI

Ontology

Phala Network

Pendle

Portal

Pyth Network

ConstitutionDAO

iExec RLC

Reserve Rights

Ravencoin

Storj

Status

Spell Token

Sun (New)

SuperVerse

Tellor

LayerZero

Scroll

Usual

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Catizen

Berachain

KAITO

Pudgy Penguins

Solayer

Bio Protocol

ChainGPT

Cookie DAO

Solv Protocol

Movement

DeXe

Nexo

Hyperliquid

STEPN

Synthetix

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Internet Computer

Pi Network No result Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

Binance Coin

XRP

Cardano

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Chainlink

Solana

Polygon Matic

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

The Sandbox

Storj

iExec RLC

Bancor

Uniswap

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Chiliz

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

Theta Network

Celo

Curve DAO Token

Decentraland

JUST

Axie Infinity

Gala

Internet Computer

The Graph

Filecoin

dYdX

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

Reserve Rights

Chromia

Ankr

Ocean Protocol

Adventure Gold

Origin Protocol

Celer Network

NKN

Bitget Token

Alchemix

Immutable

Ethereum Name Service

Avalanche

Zilliqa

JasmyCoin

Toncoin

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Holo

Render Token

SushiSwap

MetisDAO

Audius

Illuvium

ARPA Chain

Osmosis

Fantom

Neo

Arweave

Algorand

Kusama

XDC Network

APEcoin

MultiversX

THORChain

NEAR Protocol

Nexo

Amp

Livepeer

PAX Gold

TrueUSD

BitTorrent

Golem

FLUX

Helium

Dai No result Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Dogecoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

TRON

Binance Coin

XRP

Cardano

Neo

Binance USD

USD Coin

Polkadot

Shiba Inu

Basic Attention Token

TrueUSD

DigiByte

Qtum

Ethereum Classic

Zcash

Dash

Dai

Monero

EOS

Stellar

Chainlink

Solana

Avalanche

Toncoin

Cosmos

Wrapped Bitcoin

PancakeSwap

Fantom

VeChain

The Sandbox

Sui

Kaspa

Storj

iExec RLC

Gnosis

Cronos

APEcoin

Uniswap

Lido Staked ETH

Algorand

PAX Gold

Bitcoin SV

BitTorrent

Zilliqa

Enjin Coin

1inch Network

Golem

Holo

Chiliz

Ontology

Aave

Synthetix

Maker

Compound

SushiSwap

Theta Network

Tezos

Kusama

MultiversX

Hedera Hashgraph

NEAR Protocol

Celo

ICON

Curve DAO Token

Nexo

Decentraland

Ravencoin

JUST

Amp

Axie Infinity

Trust Wallet Token

Gala

Internet Computer

STEPN

Treasure

Optimism

Pepe

Theta Fuel

Sun (New)

Wrapped BNB

Blur

Arbitrum

Lisk

The Graph

Floki Inu

IOTA

Filecoin

Helium

Flow

dYdX

Quant

Mask Network

Lido DAO Token

COTI

Reserve Rights

Ethereum Name Service

Immutable

Convex Finance

Spell Token

Phala Network

Ankr

JasmyCoin

Adventure Gold

Aptos

Audius

Civic

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Livepeer

API3

Injective Protocol

Cartesi

Biconomy

Alchemy Pay

FLUX

UNUS SED LEO

OKB

Stacks

Conflux Network

KuCoin Token

Rocket Pool

Mina

GMX

GateToken

XDC Network

THORChain

Kava.io

Osmosis

Casper

Flare

Astar

Arweave

Moonbeam

Kadena

Nervos Network

Liquity

Core

MetisDAO

Frax

Bitget Token

Tether Gold

Ronin

Axelar

Secret

DeXe

Pendle

Shentu

Badger DAO

Ark

Strike

Beam

Wrapped Ethereum

Memecoin

Bonk

Fasttoken

Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Portal

Celestia

Sei

JITO

PayPal USD

Ondo

Mantle

Worldcoin

First Digital USD

Pyth Network

Neiro Ethereum

ORDI

Arkham

Cyber

Eigenlayer

Hamster Kombat

Aevo

Usual

Cetus Protocol

Binance Staked SOL

Render Token

Altlayer

ether.fi

Jupiter

Tensor

Manta Network

LayerZero

Saga

Wrapped eETH

SATS

Vana

Movement

SuperVerse

Pudgy Penguins

Bio Protocol

Bittensor

Polygon Ecosystem Token

DIA

Neutron

Acala Token

BakeryToken

ARPA Chain

Origin Protocol

Ampleforth Governance Token

Catizen

NKN

Tokocrypto

Aergo

Gitcoin No result Claim Offer

FCA Unveils Tokenization Blueprint

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced new guidelines to help the country’s £14 trillion asset management sector adopt tokenization within existing regulations.

The guidelines include operating tokenized fund registers through the U.K.’s “Blueprint” model and a roadmap to address barriers such as the use of public blockchains.

Tokenization, the digital representation of assets on a blockchain, could make fund management more efficient by reducing data reconciliation costs and broadening access to private markets, according to the regulator.

It could also create new opportunities for investors and enhance competition among asset managers.

The consultation forms part of the FCA’s broader digital assets roadmap, which aims to ensure the U.K. remains competitive as technology reshapes global finance.

Playing Catch-Up

The plans come as the EU advances with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, giving European firms clearer rules for digital assets.

Britain, which has pledged to build a “global crypto hub” since leaving the bloc, has moved more cautiously, but regulators are now aiming to accelerate progress.

“Tokenization has the potential to drive fundamental changes in asset management, with benefits for the industry and consumers,” said Simon Walls, the FCA’s Executive Director of Markets. “The U.K. has the opportunity to be a world-leader here, and we want to provide asset managers with the clarity and confidence they need to deliver.”

Global Harmony

As the U.K. positions itself to lead in tokenization, global regulators are under pressure to balance innovation with investor protection.

Rob Holmes, a Web3 and growth strategist, told CCN in a recent interview that the lack of harmonised global rules remains a significant obstacle for asset managers seeking to issue tokenized products.

Holmes emphasised that regulatory progress must avoid overburdening innovators.

“The key is balance. Securities acts in respective countries need to evolve, but not in a way that makes compliance so complex and costly that it stifles innovation at the earliest stages,” he said.

Holmes also argued that regulators should offer “graduated paths to compliance” with lighter regimes that encourage early experimentation and institutional participation.