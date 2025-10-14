Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / ‘UK Has the Opportunity To Be a Tokenization World-Leader’, FCA Markets Chief Simon Walls Declares
News
3 min read

‘UK Has the Opportunity To Be a Tokenization World-Leader’, FCA Markets Chief Simon Walls Declares

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The UK’s FCA has unveiled new guidelines to help the £14 trillion asset management sector adopt blockchain-based tokenization.

Global regulators are under pressure to balance innovation with investor protection. | Source: Pexels

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled new guidelines to help the asset management sector adopt blockchain-based tokenization.
  • Simon Walls, the FCA’s Executive Director of Markets, believes Britain could become a world leader in the industry.
  • Experts stress that global regulatory harmony is still lacking.

Britain’s financial watchdog declared on Tuesday that the U.K. has the opportunity to become a global leader in tokenization as it works to catch up with the European Union in shaping regulations for digital finance.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

FCA Unveils Tokenization Blueprint

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced new guidelines to help the country’s £14 trillion asset management sector adopt tokenization within existing regulations.

The guidelines include operating tokenized fund registers through the U.K.’s “Blueprint” model and a roadmap to address barriers such as the use of public blockchains.

Tokenization, the digital representation of assets on a blockchain, could make fund management more efficient by reducing data reconciliation costs and broadening access to private markets, according to the regulator.

It could also create new opportunities for investors and enhance competition among asset managers.

The consultation forms part of the FCA’s broader digital assets roadmap, which aims to ensure the U.K. remains competitive as technology reshapes global finance.

Playing Catch-Up

The plans come as the EU advances with its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, giving European firms clearer rules for digital assets.

Britain, which has pledged to build a “global crypto hub” since leaving the bloc, has moved more cautiously, but regulators are now aiming to accelerate progress.

“Tokenization has the potential to drive fundamental changes in asset management, with benefits for the industry and consumers,” said Simon Walls, the FCA’s Executive Director of Markets.

“The U.K. has the opportunity to be a world-leader here, and we want to provide asset managers with the clarity and confidence they need to deliver.”

Global Harmony

As the U.K. positions itself to lead in tokenization, global regulators are under pressure to balance innovation with investor protection.

Rob Holmes, a Web3 and growth strategist, told CCN in a recent interview that the lack of harmonised global rules remains a significant obstacle for asset managers seeking to issue tokenized products.

Holmes emphasised that regulatory progress must avoid overburdening innovators.

“The key is balance. Securities acts in respective countries need to evolve, but not in a way that makes compliance so complex and costly that it stifles innovation at the earliest stages,” he said.

Holmes also argued that regulators should offer “graduated paths to compliance” with lighter regimes that encourage early experimentation and institutional participation.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto token unlocks — ENA, SUI, OP
    Crypto
    June 29, 2025 4:32 PM

    $150M in Token Unlocks Set to Hit the Market — 3 Altcoins at Center Stage

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Singapore Stock Exchange Blockchain
    Archive
    March 4, 2021 3:10 PM

    Singapore’s Central Bank, Stock Exchange Settle Tokenised Assets on a Blockchain

    Samburaj Das
    Samburaj Das
    Markets News & Opinions
    April 25, 2023 12:43 PM

    First Ever Multi-Million-Dollar Artwork Tokenised and Sold on Blockchain

    Press Release
    Press Release
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!