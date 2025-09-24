Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Kraken Commits $2M to Republican Crypto Groups, Adds to $1M Given to Trump’s Inaugural Fund This Year
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Kraken Commits $2M to Republican Crypto Groups, Adds to $1M Given to Trump’s Inaugural Fund This Year

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Kraken is making a large donation to the Republican aligned groups, supporting America 1st Digital and Freedom Fund with $1 million each.

Kraken is making a large donation to the Republican aligned groups, supporting America 1st Digital and Freedom Fund with $1 million each. | Credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Kraken plans to donate $2 million to Republican aligned groups.
  • America 1st Digital and Freedom Fund are set to receive $1 million each from the exchange.
  • Kraken previously donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Kraken is making a large donation to the pro-crypto lobby, supporting America 1st Digital and Freedom Fund with $1 million each.

While CEO Arjun Sethi stated “we are not backing a party,” Kraken’s donations have landed squarely in the Republican camp.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Kraken’s Two Million Donation

Announcing Kraken’s latest commitments on X, Sethi argued that although the sector has won some important victories since Donald Trump entered the White House, “the fight for crypto in the United States is far from over.”

Situating crypto policy in the context of fundamental rights to privacy and financial freedom, he said Kraken backs principles including the right to self custody of assets, and the ability to build and use decentralized systems without permission.

Backing Republican Causes

Despite Sethi’s nonpartisan posturing, Kraken’s donations will only benefit one party.

Freedom Fund is mostly known as Senator Mike Crapo’s leadership PAC. However, with Crapo not up for reelection until 2029, its current expenditure is mostly geared toward other Republican causes and candidates.

As Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Crapo could influence how digital assets are treated under the U.S. tax system.

While crypto didn’t make its way into July’s budget megabill, which extended tax cuts introduced in 2017, Crapo has kept the door open to further legislation dealing with crypto, stating that “there are a lot of tax proposals that are still out there.”

Compared to Freedom Fund, America 1st Digital, which is deeply embedded in the MAGA movement, is more explicitly geared toward shaping crypto policy.

The organization’s goals include passing digital asset legislation and establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

How the Crypto Lobby Became Partisan

Kraken’s donations highlight how the crypto lobbying landscape has grown since Trump’s first presidency.

During the Biden years, the government’s combative stance alienated many in the sector, and crypto became a more overtly right-wing cause

A watershed moment for the movement was the creation of Fairshake in 2023.

The heavyweight super PAC backed by firms like Coinbase and Ripple funneled tens of millions of dollars into key races, targeting candidates seen as hostile to digital assets and bolstering those open to regulatory reform.

While Fairshake maintains a non-partisan stance and has supported both Republican and Democratic candidates, Trump’s victory has consolidated pro-crypto donors’ support for the GOP.

Kraken was among a group of crypto companies that donated to Donald Trump’s inauguration, contributing $1 million to help pay for the festivities. According to reports at the time, Ondo Finance also donated $1 million, while Ripple coughed up $5 million in XRP.

The crypto sector’s embrace of Republican causes doesn’t stop with Trump, however.

With Republicans more openly embracing digital assets as a plank of economic competitiveness and financial freedom, industry donors increasingly concentrate resources into Republican-aligned groups like America 1st Digital and Freedom Fund.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Kraken has officially launched PayPal as a funding option for its U.S. customers, enabling crypto purchases without traditional banks.
    Crypto
    August 7, 2025 1:47 PM

    Kraken Bypasses Banks with PayPal-Enabled USD Deposits Following $1M Test Surge

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Lawmakers are pressing the SEC to act on Trump’s order, which could bring Bitcoin and crypto into America’s $12 trillion 401(k) retirement market.
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 9:59 AM UTCYesterday

    Lawmakers Push SEC Chair To Open $12.1T 401(k) Market to Crypto Under Trump’s EO

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Charles Hoskinson.
    Crypto
    Sep 18, 2025 | 9:57 AM UTC6 days ago

    Charles Hoskinson Expects Market Structure Bill To Pass This Year

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!