Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Kadena Pulls the Plug: $268M Crypto Project Shutters Operations Amid Market Pain
News
3 min read

Kadena Pulls the Plug: $268M Crypto Project Shutters Operations Amid Market Pain

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Kadena shuts down operations after market turmoil, sending KDA down 60%.

Kadena shuts down operations after market turmoil, sending KDA down 60%. | Credit: CCN

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Kadena will cease all business operations and active network maintenance.
  • The blockchain will remain operational until miners and validators exit.
  • Its native token, KDA, plunged nearly 60% following the announcement.

On Oct. 21, Kadena (KDA) confirmed via official channels that it would wind down all operations immediately.

The company stated that while business activities and protocol maintenance would end, the blockchain itself—being decentralized—would continue to function as long as miners and validators remain active.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tangem

Tangem
promotions
Trusted & Secure
Coins
Aave Uniswap GMX Pendle Ondo 111
Claim Offer
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Kadena’s Sudden Shutdown

In a statement shared through Discord, Kadena’s team explained:

“For operational continuity, we will provide a new binary that ensures uninterrupted operation without our involvement. Over 566 million KDA remain to be distributed as mining rewards through 2139, and 83.7 million KDA will unlock by November 2029.”

What Happened to Kadena’s Token?

Following the announcement, KDA spiraled from around $0.23 to under $0.10 in just 90 minutes—a loss of nearly $268 million in market value.

Initially, traders speculated the announcement was the result of a hack, only for the team to confirm its authenticity hours later.

Once valued for its hybrid PoW design and promise of enterprise-grade scalability, Kadena now joins a growing list of blockchain ventures unable to withstand prolonged market pressure and waning liquidity.

Kadena’s Autonomy Faces Its Biggest Test Yet

Kadena’s architecture was designed to operate autonomously, a feature that will now be tested.

The project emphasized that its chain and smart contracts will remain active without centralized oversight, leaving miners to continue earning rewards well into the next century.

While this ensures that the blockchain doesn’t vanish overnight, the loss of core team support signals the effective end of new developments, partnerships, or technical upgrades—effectively freezing the project’s evolution in place.

For investors and developers, the message was clear: Kadena’s network will live on in code, but not in leadership.

A Symbol of a Market Turning Point

Kadena’s downfall comes at a critical moment for the broader crypto market.

After October’s historic liquidation event wiped nearly $19 billion from leveraged positions,

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have rebounded only slightly—still trading roughly 10% below recent highs.

BTC currently hovers around $108,000, while ETH struggles to reclaim the $4,000 mark.

Despite earlier optimism, the market has trended sideways, and smaller projects are showing signs of exhaustion.

The Kadena closure may represent more than an isolated failure—it could be an early signal that capital and confidence are consolidating around the largest networks, leaving mid-tier Layer-1s exposed.

Whether this marks the final chapter of the 2025 bull run or simply a painful correction remains to be seen.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Tokenized RWAs could unlock trillions.
    Crypto
    June 15, 2025 12:02 PM

    Upgrading Capital Markets with Tokenized RWAs: Kadena’s Annelise Osborne

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Bitcoin Logo
    Crypto
    October 8, 2025 12:22 PM

    YZi Labs’ Billion-Dollar Push Aims To Turn BNB Into the Hub for AI, RWA, and On-Chain Payments

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Galaxy and Forward Industries buy SOL
    Crypto
    September 15, 2025 3:12 PM

    Forward Industries and Galaxy Pour Billions Into Solana as Markets Eye Rate Cuts

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!