Kadena Pulls the Plug: $268M Crypto Project Shutters Operations Amid Market Pain

Key Takeaways

Kadena will cease all business operations and active network maintenance.

The blockchain will remain operational until miners and validators exit.

Its native token, KDA, plunged nearly 60% following the announcement.

On Oct. 21, Kadena (KDA) confirmed via official channels that it would wind down all operations immediately.

The company stated that while business activities and protocol maintenance would end, the blockchain itself—being decentralized—would continue to function as long as miners and validators remain active.

Kadena’s Sudden Shutdown

In a statement shared through Discord, Kadena’s team explained:

“For operational continuity, we will provide a new binary that ensures uninterrupted operation without our involvement. Over 566 million KDA remain to be distributed as mining rewards through 2139, and 83.7 million KDA will unlock by November 2029.”

What Happened to Kadena’s Token?

Following the announcement, KDA spiraled from around $0.23 to under $0.10 in just 90 minutes—a loss of nearly $268 million in market value.

Initially, traders speculated the announcement was the result of a hack, only for the team to confirm its authenticity hours later.

Once valued for its hybrid PoW design and promise of enterprise-grade scalability, Kadena now joins a growing list of blockchain ventures unable to withstand prolonged market pressure and waning liquidity.

Kadena’s Autonomy Faces Its Biggest Test Yet

Kadena’s architecture was designed to operate autonomously, a feature that will now be tested.

The project emphasized that its chain and smart contracts will remain active without centralized oversight, leaving miners to continue earning rewards well into the next century.

While this ensures that the blockchain doesn’t vanish overnight, the loss of core team support signals the effective end of new developments, partnerships, or technical upgrades—effectively freezing the project’s evolution in place.

For investors and developers, the message was clear: Kadena’s network will live on in code, but not in leadership.

A Symbol of a Market Turning Point

Kadena’s downfall comes at a critical moment for the broader crypto market.

After October’s historic liquidation event wiped nearly $19 billion from leveraged positions,

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have rebounded only slightly—still trading roughly 10% below recent highs.

BTC currently hovers around $108,000, while ETH struggles to reclaim the $4,000 mark.

Despite earlier optimism, the market has trended sideways, and smaller projects are showing signs of exhaustion.

The Kadena closure may represent more than an isolated failure—it could be an early signal that capital and confidence are consolidating around the largest networks, leaving mid-tier Layer-1s exposed.

Whether this marks the final chapter of the 2025 bull run or simply a painful correction remains to be seen.