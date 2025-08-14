Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Upbit Parent Dunamu To Provide Tech and Compliance Support for Vietnam’s First Domestic Crypto Exchange
News
3 min read

Upbit Parent Dunamu To Provide Tech and Compliance Support for Vietnam’s First Domestic Crypto Exchange

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk and MB Bank executives sign an MoU to launch Vietnam’s first homegrown crypto exchange at the Korea–Vietnam business forum in Seoul.

Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk and MB Bank executives sign an MoU to launch Vietnam’s first homegrown crypto exchange at the Korea–Vietnam business forum in Seoul. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • South Korea’s leading exchange operator, Dunamu, will help Vietnam launch its first domestic crypto exchange.
  • Dunamu will provide technology, infrastructure, compliance, and investor protection support.
  • Vietnam’s crypto market is booming but still operates in a legal gray area.

South Korea’s Dunamu, operator of top exchange Upbit, is stepping onto the Vietnamese stage, partnering with MB Bank to launch the country’s first homegrown crypto exchange.

Under the agreement, Dunamu will provide technology and infrastructure support and guidance on compliance, investor protection, and talent development — a comprehensive package aimed at building a secure, scalable platform.

Top Crypto Tax Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

Vietnam’s Top Bank Turns to Crypto

On Aug. 12, Dunamu and MB Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Korea–Vietnam business forum in Seoul, attended by business leaders from both nations.

MB Bank, one of Vietnam’s five largest government-run banks, was founded in 1994 under the Ministry of Defense. Today, it serves 33 million customers and manages nearly $50 billion in assets.

Plans for the exchange date back to July, when Dunamu Vice Chairman and co-founder Kim Hyoung-nyon met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and pledged support for Vietnam’s digital economy.

“The partnership is especially significant as Dunamu is exporting Korea’s exchange model and technology as part of an overseas state-led initiative,” a company official said.

Crypto in a Gray Zone

Despite its popularity, crypto in Vietnam still operates without a clear legal framework.

According to Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk, the country holds huge potential: more than 20 million virtual asset holders, $800 billion in trading volume, and the world’s fifth-largest inflow of blockchain-based assets.

The new exchange project aligns with Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to regulate the sector, with the Digital Technology Industry Law set to take effect in January 2026.

The government is also exploring sandbox programs for testing exchanges under real-world conditions.

A $400 Million Barrier to Entry

One headline-grabbing detail is the minimum charter capital required to operate a crypto exchange in Vietnam: VND 10 trillion, or roughly $400 million.

This figure is far higher than in other countries, where pilot programs often require just $50,000 to a few hundred thousand dollars.

For comparison, it’s 33 times the capital needed to start an airline in Vietnam and more than three times the amount required to establish a national commercial bank ($127 million).

Officials say the steep requirement is designed to protect investors, safeguard financial stability, and enforce robust risk management — all in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) anti-money laundering guidelines.

Exchanges must also clearly state that digital assets are not legal tender, with only the Vietnamese dong recognized, and must meet the country’s top cybersecurity rating, Level 4.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Upbit's profit surged 85% in 2024, fueling a $205M dividend payout.
    Crypto
    March 28, 2025 12:02 PM

    Upbit’s Record 2024 Profits Deliver Triple the Payout for Shareholders

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Road caution sign indicating caution for Upbit's new users.
    Crypto
    February 25, 2025 11:00 AM

    Upbit, South Korea’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Seeks Stay on New User Ban

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    BTC All-Time High
    Crypto
    Aug 14, 2025 | 4:42 AM UTC7 hours ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits All-Time High — The Uptrend Isn’t Stopping Anytime Soon

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!