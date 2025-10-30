IBM Launches ‘Haven’ for Digital Assets: Can Corporate Crypto Security Improve?

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) on Monday announced the launch of Digital Asset Haven, a platform designed to help banks, governments, and corporations manage and secure digital assets as institutional adoption accelerates.
The launch came as corporate Bitcoin holdings recently hit record levels and global enterprises increasingly experiment with blockchain-based payments.
However, as holdings surge, advisory firms are warning that the complexity of managing digital assets is also intensifying, raising the question of whether corporate crypto security can improve.
Developed with digital wallet infrastructure firm Dfns, the new digital asset “haven” integrates IBM’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and security with Dfns’ custody and key management capabilities.
IBM said the system offers institutions a single solution for the full digital asset lifecycle, from custody and transactions to settlement.
The aim of the platform is to reduce the burden of meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.
The platform will connect with more than 40 public and private blockchains and includes pre-integrated tools for identity verification, anti-money laundering and yield generation, according to IBM.
The launch comes amid growing concerns over the surge in crypto-related hacks and thefts, which continue to worry institutional investors.
According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis , technical wallet infrastructure improvements “have proven essential for institutional security” over the past year.
In the firm’s mid-year crime update in July, research found that over $2.17 billion had been stolen from crypto services so far in 2025.
“While the ecosystem has matured in terms of regulatory frameworks and institutional security practices, threat actors have correspondingly upgraded their capabilities and expanded their range of targets,” the firm wrote.
IBM says its Digital Asset Haven platform is designed to address these vulnerabilities on a large scale.
The platform will use IBM’s Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and multi-party computation for cryptographic key management, aiming to reduce single points of failure, the company said.
IBM added that the system integrates the IBM Offline Signing Orchestrator, which enables cold storage operations—an approach where private keys are stored in offline environments to prevent unauthorized access.
These mechanisms are increasingly required in several regulated jurisdictions, IBM noted.
“With IBM Digital Asset Haven, our clients have the opportunity to enter and expand into the digital asset space backed by IBM’s level of security and reliability,” said Tom McPherson, general manager of IBM Z.
IBM said the platform will be available via SaaS and hybrid cloud models in the fourth quarter of 2025, with on-premises deployment expected in mid-2026.
Over 6,000 businesses were using Bitcoin as a form of payment in 2024, according to financial advisory Deloitte.
In its 2025 perspective report , The Use of Cryptocurrency in Business, the firm sounded the alarm on the complex risks of corporate crypto security.
Security must remain a central focus even when companies use third-party custodians or payment processors, Deloitte said.
“Since the third party is an agent, ensuring that settlement actually occurs is still the responsibility of the company,” Deloitte wrote. “You cannot shift all regulatory and compliance responsibility to another provider.”
The report also highlighted that strong internal controls are essential for protecting corporate crypto operations from both fraud and cyber threats.
“Pay close attention to the vendor’s internal controls; financial well-being; security over their operations, such as cybersecurity in conformity with accepted standards; detection of fraud schemes; and the reliability and accuracy of all conversions to fiat currency,” Deloitte advises.
Beyond vendor oversight, companies are urged to reinforce operational safeguards within their own accounting processes.
“Make certain the company staff responsible for processing and confirming the receipt of the crypto transactions is segregated from the staff processing refunds,” the report recommends.
“The staff responsible for processing and confirming should not be authorized to make outward payments from those receiving crypto addresses.”
The advisory also flags emerging risks tied to Layer-two blockchain protocols, which can expose companies to potential manipulation if transactions are not immediately recorded on the blockchain.
“It is during that transition from execution to recording on the blockchain that there can be room for error or manipulation by a hostile party, should they gain access to the network,” Deloitte warns.
Corporate ownership of Bitcoin surged nearly 40% in the third quarter, marking the strongest quarterly increase on record, according to data from Bitwise’s Corporate Bitcoin Adoption, Q3 2025 report.
The number of publicly listed firms holding Bitcoin rose to 172, up from 123 in the previous quarter.
Together, those companies now control about 1.02 million BTC, equivalent to roughly 4.8% of total supply and valued at $117 billion as of September 30.
Bitwise said the rise was driven by a series of large acquisitions and new entrants into the market.
The increase in corporate exposure comes despite limited price movement in Bitcoin, which has struggled to sustain gains following a volatile summer.
CCN analyst Victor Olanrewaju explained that Bitcoin’s price “hasn’t reacted strongly to corporate adoption because most institutional purchases happen over-the-counter.”
“These private transactions don’t hit public exchanges, so they have minimal immediate impact on the coin’s value,” he added. “In the short term, BTC might experiences consolidation. However, a notable correction is unlikely,” he said.