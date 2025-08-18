Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Half a Billion in Crypto Wiped Out Hours Before Trump-Ukraine Peace Talks
News
3 min read

Half a Billion in Crypto Wiped Out Hours Before Trump-Ukraine Peace Talks

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge in a sudden flash crash, wiping out over half a billion in leveraged positions ahead of Trump’s Ukraine talks.

Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge in a sudden flash crash, wiping out over half a billion in leveraged positions ahead of Trump’s Ukraine talks. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The crypto market suffered a flash crash on Monday, with BTC and ETH breaking below key support levels.
  • Over $534 million in leveraged positions were liquidated in less than 24 hours.
  • Ethereum traders were hit hardest, losing nearly double the amount of BTC traders.

The crypto market was riding high and buzzing with excitement, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and several altcoins hovering near record territory.

However, just as momentum was building, a sudden shift in global politics brought everything crashing down.

Hours before President Donald Trump was set to meet with world leaders—including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky—to push for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, the crypto market slipped below key support levels, triggering a wave of liquidations.

Top Crypto Mining Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ECOS

ECOS
promotions
Get 234TH/s for 24 hours of free BTC mining
Coins
Bitcoin
Claim Offer
Mining Rig Rentals

Mining Rig Rentals
promotions
Earn a commission on your referral’s transactions.
Coins
Bitcoin Litecoin Ethereum Classic Monero Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer
Hashing24

Hashing24
promotions
Earn 3-10% on referral purchases
Coins
Bitcoin
Claim Offer

$534 Million Liquidated in Monday’s Flash Crash

According to Coinglass data , over $534 million in leveraged positions were wiped out during Monday’s flash crash.

Long traders bore the brunt of the losses, accounting for $448 million, while shorts lost $86 million.

In total, 127,029 traders were liquidated over the past 24 hours. The single largest liquidation order took place on Binance, where a BTC/USDT long valued at $4.03 million was wiped out.

Bitcoin traders lost around $111 million, with $105 million of that coming from long positions.

Ethereum traders, however, saw even heavier losses—over $211 million in total liquidations, including $170 million in longs and $40 million in shorts.

Ethereum Traders Hit Harder

While both BTC and ETH saw sharp losses, Ethereum’s traders were hit especially hard.

Liquidations on ETH were nearly double those of Bitcoin, underscoring how leveraged ETH positions had piled up following July’s strong rally.

Ethereum is still holding above $4,300, but analysts warn that another breakdown could put pressure on the broader market, especially if leveraged long positions continue to unwind.

Trump’s Peace Talks Loom

The crash come just before Trump’s highly anticipated talks on a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Many in the crypto community had expected such a breakthrough to be bullish for markets—reasoning that just as the war’s outbreak drove crypto prices lower, peace could deliver the opposite effect.

Instead, Bitcoin and Ethereum lost momentum ahead of the talks, erasing weeks of gains.

Analysts suggest that macroeconomic factors like sticky inflation, fading hopes for aggressive Fed rate cuts, and heavy profit-taking after a strong summer rally also played a role.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Bitcoin hits a new all-time high above $122K, triggering over $700M in liquidations.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    July 14, 2025 7:17 AM

    Bitcoin’s New High Comes at a Price — Over $700M in Liquidations

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Celsius can sue Tether
    Crypto
    July 3, 2025 10:32 AM

    Celsius Cleared To Sue Tether Over $4B Bitcoin Liquidation Dispute

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Bitcoin fell below $99K amid Middle East tensions
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    June 23, 2025 9:32 AM

    Bitcoin Breaks Below $100K With $657M Liquidated as Middle East Tension Deepens

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!