Hyperliquid CEO: Crypto Liquidation Data From CEXs Is ‘Dramatically Underreported’

Following a market downturn that exposed major vulnerabilities across crypto platforms, especially centralized exchanges (CEXs), the boss of rising star decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Hyperliquid has called for better industry standards.
In a post to X, Hyperliquid CEO Jeff Yan took Binance to task over what he views as concerning, inadequate liquidation reporting standards, and the need for less opaque trading data.
He alleges that such practices create a false picture of the market, noting that when thousands of liquidations occur in a second, just one is reported.
“This could easily be 100x underreporting under some conditions,” he adds.
Highlighting how Hyperliquid’s platform allows anyone to verify the chain’s execution, verify its solvency, he argues that “transparency and neutrality” is what makes “fully on-chain DeFi” the ideal infrastructure to handle global finance.
The news follows a string of difficult events for Hyperliquid and the broader crypto market.
Last week’s crypto wipeout wreaked havoc on portfolios following a historical liquidation event, coupled with a costly $21 million hack on a user’s wallet within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
Bojan Angjelkoski, engineering director at finance-focused blockchain firm, Injective Labs, countered Yan’s claims , arguing that Hyperliquid’s validators are attesting, not validating:
“They just blindly sign whatever you ask them to. The code is closed source.”
He adds that Hyperliquid’s validators should be globally distributed and decentralized, and not run on a single Kubernetes (K8s) cluster, where K8s is an open-source platform for managing containerized apps across a set of nodes.
In short, this implies that the current system carries inherent centralization risks.
Furthermore, Bojan says he won’t go into the case of Hyperliquid’s code not being open source, which prevents anyone from understanding how its “‘liquidation engine” works.