Justin Sun Claims Publishing His Crypto Holdings Could Put Him in Danger
Justin Sun Claims Publishing His Crypto Holdings Could Put Him in Danger

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Justin Sun sued the company, which he claims has put him in danger.

Justin Sun (in image) has sued the company, which he claims has put him in danger. | Credit: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Bloomberg recently published details of Justin Sun’s crypto holdings.
  • Sun provided the information to help verify his net worth for the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
  • The lawsuit claims Bloomberg agreed to publish a specific breakdown of Sun’s holdings

Earlier this year, Justin Sun provided details of his crypto holdings to Bloomberg to be used in assessing his net worth for the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, in a lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, Sun accused the outlet of reneging on an agreement not to publish the information he shared.

The space-traveling Tron founder “will suffer significant and irreparable harm—both financially and physically—if this sensitive financial information is published,” the suit alleges.

Sun’s Crypto in the Spotlight

According to the lawsuit, Sun “received explicit assurances from Bloomberg” that information regarding his cryptocurrency holdings would remain “strictly confidential, and would only be reported as a lump sum.

However, as of Aug. 14, Sun’s entry in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index gives a detailed breakdown of his crypto assets, which reportedly include around 60 billion Tronix (TRX), 17,000 Bitcoin, 224,000 Ether, and 700,000 USDT.

This disclosure could cause him “significant harm,” the lawsuit argues. Potential threats include

“an invasion of privacy […] risk of theft, hacking, kidnapping, and bodily harm to him and his family.”

The suit claims that the information published by Bloomberg would make it easier for malicious actors to identify Sun’s crypto wallets.

“There have been documented attacks on large cryptocurrency holders and their

family members, including kidnapping, torture, and other physical violence […] Public wallet visibility increases the risk” of such attacks, the suit warned.

Violent Crypto Theft on the Rise

While crypto theft was traditionally the preserve of hackers, there has been a string of violent attacks on wealthy crypto owners in recent months.

These include the brutal January 2025 kidnapping of Ledger co‑founder David Balland in France. In that case, criminals invaded Balland’s home and cut off one of his fingers to force access to his crypto wallet.

In other cases, attackers have abducted hostages, attacked victims on the street, and held them at gunpoint for their crypto.

Tron Concentration Concerns

While Sun’s lawsuit emphasizes the alleged threat to his safety created by Bloomberg’s disclosure, there is another reason he may not want details of his crypto holdings made public.

According to the Index entry, Sun owns a whopping 60 billion TRX, representing more than half of the circulating supply.

This kind of concentration risk poses a significant threat to the Tron ecosystem and completely undermines the project’s stated goal of decentralization.

When assessing Sun’s net worth, Bloomberg marked down the value of his TRX holdings by 75%, acknowledging that it would be impossible to liquidate such a massive cache of tokens without tanking the cryptocurrency’s value.

The company used the same logic on Sun’s reported 90% stake in the crypto exchange HTX, applying a 50% liquidity discount to its valuation.

    James Morales
    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
