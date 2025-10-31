HBAR and Litecoin ETFs Finally Show Life After Silent Debut

After a quiet debut on major stock exchanges, the Canary Capital’s spot Hedera (HBAR) and Litecoin (LTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are finally seeing some action.
Launched on Oct. 28, 2025, Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR) saw just $2.2 million in the two days of trading, a lackluster result for the fund.
However, on Oct. 30, HBR inflows skyrocketed to $29.9 million, bringing its cumulative net inflows to $32.11 million and commanding $33.05 million in net assets.
Anticipation around the altcoin ETF launch fueled bullish price action for the HBAR token, which has seen an increase of 12.7% in the past week.
However, momentum has waned, and the token is now trading down 6.56% in the past 24 hours at $0.19.
Canary’s Litecoin ETF (LTCC) has, curiously, seen little action in comparison.
On Oct. 29, LTCC pulled $485,810 in net inflows, and saw zero flows either way on Oct. 30 despite seeing roughly $513,150 in value traded.
LTCC currently commands $1.34 million in net assets.
Niche investor interest has done little to drive the LTC token upward.
At present, LTC is trading down 2.63% in the past 24 hours at $94.37 , and down 1.11% in the past 7 days.
Two Solana ETFs began trading on Oct. 28, Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), and Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL).
After making a debut with $69.45 million in daily net inflows, investors have since pulled back significantly, as the daily inflows tallied $47.94 million on Oct. 29, and then $37.33 million on Oct. 30.
So far, BSOL is the leading fund with $152.54 million in cumulative net inflows and $343.78 million in net assets.
Multiple altcoin ETFs have launched in recent weeks, and the overtly bearish conditions weighing down on the market may be the reason behind the muted inflow figures.