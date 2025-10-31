Search
HBAR and Litecoin ETFs Finally Show Life After Silent Debut

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Crypto ETFs are picking up speed.

Altcoin ETFs are gaining traction. | Credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Canary’s HBAR ETF inflows have outpaced its Litecoin fund.
  • HBAR and LTC tokens are trading down in the past 24 hours.
  • Solana ETFs command $439.97 million in total net assets.

After a quiet debut on major stock exchanges, the Canary Capital’s spot Hedera (HBAR) and Litecoin (LTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are finally seeing some action.

Newcomers

Launched on Oct. 28, 2025, Canary’s HBAR ETF (HBR) saw just $2.2 million in the two days of trading, a lackluster result for the fund.

However, on Oct. 30, HBR inflows skyrocketed to $29.9 million, bringing its cumulative net inflows to $32.11 million and commanding $33.05 million in net assets.

Canary Capital HBAR ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Canary’s HBAR ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Anticipation around the altcoin ETF launch fueled bullish price action for the HBAR token, which has seen an increase of 12.7% in the past week.

However, momentum has waned, and the token is now trading down 6.56% in the past 24 hours at $0.19.

Canary’s Litecoin ETF (LTCC) has, curiously, seen little action in comparison.

On Oct. 29, LTCC pulled $485,810 in net inflows, and saw zero flows either way on Oct. 30 despite seeing roughly $513,150 in value traded.

LTCC currently commands $1.34 million in net assets.

Niche investor interest has done little to drive the LTC token upward.

At present, LTC is trading down 2.63% in the past 24 hours at $94.37 , and down 1.11% in the past 7 days.

Solana Funds Wane

Two Solana ETFs began trading on Oct. 28, Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), and Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL).

Solana ETF daily inflow/outflow.
Solana ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

After making a debut with $69.45 million in daily net inflows, investors have since pulled back significantly, as the daily inflows tallied $47.94 million on Oct. 29, and then $37.33 million on Oct. 30.

So far, BSOL is the leading fund with $152.54 million in cumulative net inflows and $343.78 million in net assets.

Multiple altcoin ETFs have launched in recent weeks, and the overtly bearish conditions weighing down on the market may be the reason behind the muted inflow figures.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN.
