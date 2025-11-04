FTX Creditors From Restricted Regions Just Won Access to $500 Million — Here’s How

Key Takeaways
After nearly two years of legal gridlock, FTX creditors in restricted regions — including China, Russia, and Iran — have just scored a major breakthrough.
The FTX Recovery Trust has withdrawn its motion to deny distributions to these jurisdictions, effectively unfreezing about $500 million in claims.
The reversal marks the first major victory against FTX’s bankruptcy lawyers, who had sought to block payouts to creditors based in countries with crypto restrictions or sanctions.
Credit goes to one determined creditor — Weiwei Ji, a Chinese-born, Singapore-based investor — who challenged FTX’s classification system head-on.
FTX had labeled Ji as a “Chinese creditor” despite his Singaporean residency, leaving his family’s four verified accounts — worth more than $15 million — out of distribution eligibility.
Ji pushed back, rallying support from other creditors and exposing inconsistencies in the Trust’s legal approach.
On Nov. 3, the FTX Recovery Trust quietly filed to withdraw its “Restricted Jurisdiction Procedures” motion after facing mounting opposition from creditors and scrutiny from U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge John Owens, who questioned why the Trust was deviating from precedent.
Owens noted that other major bankruptcies — including BlockFi and Celsius — had successfully repaid Chinese creditors without similar restrictions.
His remarks, combined with Ji’s persistence, set the stage for a reversal.
The ruling now unlocks payouts to creditors across 49 countries, many of whom were previously excluded due to KYC or jurisdictional barriers.
These restricted jurisdictions collectively account for about 5% of total allowed FTX claims, valued between $500 million and $800 million.
China alone accounts for 82% of the claims, followed by Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and other regions where crypto access remains legally complex.
In total, the FTX estate has recovered between $14.7 billion and $16.5 billion, with $6.2 billion already distributed in earlier rounds.
The unfreezing of these restricted claims adds new complexity — and new hope — for nearly 400,000 creditors who had been left in limbo.