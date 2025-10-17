European Blockchain Convention Day 1: Institutional Appeal is Everything

The crypto and blockchain industry is bustling, and institutional players are the big draw at this year’s European Blockchain Conference (EBC) in Barcelona.
Judging from conversations with young degens wearing crypto-branded t-shirts and hoodies, and those adorned in suits and ties, it seems that European institutions are eager to catch up with the U.S., and sentiment remains bullish despite the market downturn.
On Oct. 16, I had the privilege of attending the EBC and brushing shoulders with some of the brightest thinkers and innovators in Web3.
Taking the main stage, we had the likes of OKX, GoMining, BitPanda, Deutsche Börse Group, and Standard Chartered discussing 2025’s incredible wave of institutional adoption, unraveling global and European regulations, as well as crypto wallets, mining, and custody solutions.
Under these key topics, speakers explored the appeal of institutional DeFi, the untapped crypto’s institutional lending market, real-world asset tokenization, and examined whether financial institutions are adopting crypto solutions.
Speaking with OKX Europe’s CEO, Erald Ghoos, he told me that institutional investors drove this year’s bull run.
Yet, he notes that European markets are still playing catch-up with the U.S., but this is changing as MiCA continues to come into force and institutional investors and their risk departments feel more comfortable depositing into crypto.
The venue was surprisingly busy, which made it tricky to find a seat and get writing at times, but fortunately, there were enough faces, old and young, who were eager to share their views.
Many were quick to point out that the unexpected market dip earlier this month had presented some challenges in the short term, catching many off guard, but it hadn’t deterred their long-term view.
There’s a sense that things are “different” this time around, and this is largely thanks to crypto and blockchain firms not only finding real-world use cases, but actually delivering on them.
As I strolled the venue floor, I noticed a common theme of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions and platforms for gold, silver, and even diamonds, something I couldn’t have imagined when I began writing in crypto back in 2017.