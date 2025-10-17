Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / European Blockchain Convention Day 1: Institutional Appeal is Everything
News
3 min read

European Blockchain Convention Day 1: Institutional Appeal is Everything

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
European Blockchain Convention Barcelona.

CCN is at the EBC 2025 in Barcelona. | Credit: Albert Llop/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Institutional products, custody solutions, and RWAs are hot topics amongst Europe’s biggest Web3 players.
  • The European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona wraps today, October 17, 2025.
  • Startups and well-established firms are more confident than ever in crypto’s long-term future.

The crypto and blockchain industry is bustling, and institutional players are the big draw at this year’s European Blockchain Conference (EBC) in Barcelona.

Judging from conversations with young degens wearing crypto-branded t-shirts and hoodies, and those adorned in suits and ties, it seems that European institutions are eager to catch up with the U.S., and sentiment remains bullish despite the market downturn.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Suits, Ties, and Degens

On Oct. 16, I had the privilege of attending the EBC and brushing shoulders with some of the brightest thinkers and innovators in Web3.

Taking the main stage, we had the likes of OKX, GoMining, BitPanda, Deutsche Börse Group, and Standard Chartered discussing 2025’s incredible wave of institutional adoption, unraveling global and European regulations, as well as crypto wallets, mining, and custody solutions.

Under these key topics, speakers explored the appeal of institutional DeFi, the untapped crypto’s institutional lending market, real-world asset tokenization, and examined whether financial institutions are adopting crypto solutions.

Speaking with OKX Europe’s CEO, Erald Ghoos, he told me that institutional investors drove this year’s bull run.

Yet, he notes that European markets are still playing catch-up with the U.S., but this is changing as MiCA continues to come into force and institutional investors and their risk departments feel more comfortable depositing into crypto.

Beyond the Hype

The venue was surprisingly busy, which made it tricky to find a seat and get writing at times, but fortunately, there were enough faces, old and young, who were eager to share their views.

Many were quick to point out that the unexpected market dip earlier this month had presented some challenges in the short term, catching many off guard, but it hadn’t deterred their long-term view.

There’s a sense that things are “different” this time around, and this is largely thanks to crypto and blockchain firms not only finding real-world use cases, but actually delivering on them.

As I strolled the venue floor, I noticed a common theme of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions and platforms for gold, silver, and even diamonds, something I couldn’t have imagined when I began writing in crypto back in 2017.

Recommended Secure Partners
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    standard chartered
    Technology
    Oct 16, 2025 | 4:23 PM UTC17 hours ago

    OKX and Standard Chartered Bring Collateral Mirroring to Europe

    James Morales
    James Morales
    QMMM’s $100M crypto treasury plan sent its stock soaring 1,700%. Weeks later, its offices are empty.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 8:32 AM UTC31 mins ago

    QMMM Goes MIA Amid SEC Allegations and Questions Over $100M DAT Plan

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Ripple Labs is planning a $1 billion XRP treasury.
    Crypto
    Oct 17, 2025 | 7:29 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Ripple Labs To Build Its Own $1B XRP Treasury as Rivals Draw Outside Institutional Demand

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!