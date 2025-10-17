QMMM Goes MIA Amid SEC Allegations and Questions Over $100M DAT Plan

Key Takeaways

Hong Kong-based digital ad firm QMMM has gone dark after the SEC recently halted its trading.

The company’s $100 million DAT plan sent its stock surging 1,700% in a single day.

Its Hong Kong office now sits empty, fueling suspicions that executives fled.

Nearly overnight, QMMM Holdings went from a little-known digital advertising firm to one of the most talked-about U.S.-listed companies in crypto circles.

In September, the Hong Kong-based firm announced plans to create a $100 million “Diversified Asset Treasury” (DAT) holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

The news sent its stock soaring more than 1,700% in a single trading session.

Just weeks later, the company appears to have disappeared.

From Soaring Stock to Empty Office

According to reports from Caixin , QMMM’s Hong Kong office in the Seaview Building has been vacated, with neighbors unaware of when the company left.

The timing coincides with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) halting trading in QMMM at the end of September, accusing the company of using social media hype to manipulate its stock price.

The dramatic stock run—from $11 to an intraday high of $207 before closing at $119.40—was fueled by retail investors and algorithmic traders chasing the DAT narrative.

Trading volume ballooned to $750 million in a single day, before regulators intervened.

What followed was silence: no further updates from the company, no disclosure of treasury holdings, and now an abandoned headquarters.

QMMM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DAT Boom and Its Risks

QMMM’s implosion comes at a time when “MicroStrategy-style” corporate crypto treasuries are surging in popularity.

More than 200 U.S.-listed firms have announced digital asset treasury plans in 2025, betting that Bitcoin and other tokens can serve as both reserves and stock-boosting catalysts.

But QMMM’s apparent collapse highlights the darker side of this strategy—where firms can exploit crypto enthusiasm for short-term gains without delivering transparency.

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao weighed in on social media , arguing that DAT companies should be required to use third-party custodians and provide auditable proof of holdings to protect investors.

What Comes Next

With trading frozen and offices empty, QMMM faces likely delisting or dissolution.

The case has already triggered calls among regulators and industry leaders for tighter oversight of digital asset treasuries, including stricter audits and governance standards.

For investors, QMMM may serve as a cautionary tale: in the rush to replicate MicroStrategy’s crypto-fueled stock success, not every company is built to withstand scrutiny.