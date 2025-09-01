Search
Ethereum Up Top After Crypto Investments Pull $2.5B Last Week

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia

Ethereum products outperformed the competition in August. | Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Ethereum investment products pulled $3.95 billion in August, and BTC investments posted net outflows for the month.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs command $28.58 billion in total net assets, representing 5.48% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Solana and Ripple investment products pulled over $300 million as spot ETF launch hopes rise.

Crypto investments were riding high in August as billions poured into Ethereum (ETH) products.

These have far outshone Bitcoin (BTC) this month as bullish investors hoover up U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) en masse.

Crypto Investments

As per the latest CoinShares report, crypto investment inflows hit $2.48 billion last week, bringing August’s monthly net inflows to $4.37 billion, and year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion.

That said, assets under management have declined by about 10% to $219 billion.

Amid a broader market correction, bearish conditions have been compounded by macroeconomic factors in the U.S., which include pessimistic expectations of a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this month.

Ethereum product inflows outperformed Bitcoin by double, pulling in $1.4 billion against BTC’s $784 million. That brings ETH product inflows to $3.95 billion for August, far outpacing Bitcoin’s outflows of $301 million.

U.S. investors took the lead with $2.29 billion in inflows. Other regions also saw bullish activity, with Switzerland, Germany, and Canada tallying inflows of $109.4 million, $69.9 million, and $41.1 million, respectively.

Solana products netted inflows of $177 million, followed by Ripple, which recorded $134 million.

Ethereum’s Reign

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs drew a sturdy $440.71 million in net inflows last week; however, this failed to correct the $1.17 billion in outflows recorded the week before.

This left BTC funds with a monthly total net outflow of $751.12 million .

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs are seemingly unstoppable, garnering more inflows and attention in the past two months than they had within a year of launching.

Despite seeing a day of outflows, ETH ETFs ended last week with $1.08 billion in weekly total net inflows, raising August’s net inflows to $3.87 billion.

Ethereum ETF weekly inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF weekly flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

This multi-month inflow run has garnered roughly $11.68 billion since April, resulting in total net assets increasing from $6.17 billion to $28.58 billion.

