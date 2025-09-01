August Crypto Exploits Top $163M as BTC Hodler, BTCTurk Lead Losses

Key Takeaways

Crypto hacks surged 15% in August, with losses topping $163 million.

A single user lost $91.4 million in one of the largest-ever social engineering scams.

Turkish exchange BTCTurk was hit again, bringing its cumulative losses above $100 million.

The crypto industry closed August with another grim milestone: security exploits are rising, and so are the losses.

According to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield , 16 major exploits drained $163.2 million from exchanges, platforms, and individual users—a 15% jump from July’s $142 million tally.

The steady escalation underscores a troubling trend in 2025. Despite ongoing investments in defense mechanisms, crypto remains fertile ground for increasingly sophisticated attackers.

The Biggest Losses

The single largest incident in August wasn’t a crypto exchange exploit but a devastating social engineering scam.

One Bitcoin holder was tricked into transferring 783 BTC—worth $91.4 million at the time—after falling for attackers posing as support staff from a trading platform and hardware wallet provider.

The scammers convinced the victim to surrender access credentials and approve the transfer, marking one of the largest personal losses in crypto history.

Exchanges weren’t spared either.

Turkey’s BTCTurk suffered its second major crypto exploit in just over a year, losing $54 million in August after a $54 million hack in June 2024.

With more than $100 million gone in back-to-back incidents, the exchange faces mounting questions about its ability to secure customer funds.

Other notable exploits included DeFi protocols ODIN•FUN ($7 million), BetterBank.io ($5 million), and CrediX Finance ($4.5 million).

Top 5 Crypto Exploits in August 2025

Individual BTC holder — $91.4 million.

BTCTurk — $54 million.

ODIN•FUN — $7 million.

BetterBank.io — $5 million.

CrediX Finance — $4.5 million.

A Growing Threat

The rise in August follows an even sharper increase in July, when hack-related losses surged 27% from June.

Taken together, the first half of 2025 saw more than $2.3 billion stolen, driven by headline-grabbing breaches such as the Bybit hack ($1.4–$1.5 billion) and the $225 million Cetus Protocol exploit.

Wallet compromises, phishing, and other forms of social engineering remain the dominant attack vectors.

PeckShield data shows that wallet breaches alone have cost users $1.7 billion across 34 incidents so far this year.

Analysts note that rising crypto prices—Bitcoin trading above $100,000 for much of 2025—may be motivating attackers further, even as defenders work to close vulnerabilities.

The Road Ahead

The persistence of large-scale hacks is fueling calls for stronger compliance and security standards across centralized and decentralized platforms alike.

For individuals, the risks remain stark: personal vigilance and secure custody practices can make the difference between safety and catastrophic loss.

As the market heads into the final quarter of 2025, the question isn’t whether more attacks will happen—but how costly the next round will be.