Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Voting Phase, Targets 150ms Finality
News
3 min read

Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Voting Phase, Targets 150ms Finality

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Solana’s Alpenglow proposal aims to slash block finality to 150ms, rivaling Visa and Mastercard as community voting gets underway.

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal aims to slash block finality to 150ms, rivaling Visa and Mastercard as community voting gets underway. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Solana’s Alpenglow (SIMD-0326) enters community voting.
  • The proposal would cut transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to ~150 milliseconds.
  • If passed, Solana could rival Visa and Mastercard in speed, opening doors for real-time DeFi, gaming, and institutional use cases.

Solana (SOL) has taken a major step toward reshaping its core infrastructure.

The network’s latest consensus overhaul, known as Alpenglow (SIMD-0326), has entered the community voting phase—a test of whether Solana is ready to trade its current framework for near-instant block finality.

If approved, the proposal could compress transaction settlement from today’s 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds, putting Solana in the same league as Visa and Mastercard for processing speed.

The Mechanics of Alpenglow

Developed by Anza, a Solana research group, the Alpenglow update proposes a departure from the blockchain’s existing Proof-of-History and TowerBFT systems.

At its core is Votor, a direct-vote protocol that allows validators to notarize or skip blocks off-chain, with compact proofs submitted on-chain.

Blocks would finalize in a single round with 80% validator approval, or in a second round with 60% approval.

Solana Alpenglow Consensus voting.
Solana community votes on new SIMD-0326 proposal. Source: SIMD votes.

The system is designed to achieve sub-second confirmation while keeping validator costs predictable.

Alpenglow introduces a 1.6 SOL per-epoch fee, roughly 80% of today’s vote costs, with funds burned to offset SOL inflation.

Validators risk losing rewards—or even removal from the active set—if they abstain or submit contradictory votes.

Some in the community have suggested tiered fees based on stake size to ensure fairness across participants.

Where the Vote Stands

Community voting, which runs from Epoch 840 through 842 (roughly four days total), requires a two-thirds majority to pass.

As of Epoch 840, voter turnout hovered near 11%, with overwhelming support: 10.6% in favor versus just 0.12% opposed.

While turnout is still early, the direction suggests strong backing from developers and validators, many of whom see Alpenglow as the breakthrough needed to make Solana competitive for real-time finance, gaming, and high-frequency applications.

Why It Matters For Solana

The blockchain industry has long wrestled with a trade-off: decentralization slows networks down, while centralization sacrifices trust for speed.

Alpenglow is Solana’s answer to that dilemma.

By compressing block finality to fractions of a second, it promises not only to rival traditional financial rails but to expand what decentralized applications can realistically achieve.

If passed, Solana would cement its reputation as the blockchain most willing to push consensus boundaries, offering a glimpse of how next-generation networks could finally meet institutional and consumer expectations for scale.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Solana Logo
    Crypto
    Aug 26, 2025 | 9:32 AM UTC2 days ago

    Solana (SOL) Price Signals Trouble – Risks Sliding Another 20%

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    SOL Tokens
    Crypto
    Aug 28, 2025 | 7:02 AM UTC3 hours ago

    RAY, JUP and JTO — Three Solana Tokens Tipped To Explode Soon

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    IMPERFECT coin degen analysis
    Crypto
    Aug 21, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC7 days ago

    An IMPERFECT Coin Is Thriving on Solana — However, Its Flaws May Matter

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!