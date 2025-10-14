Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Elon Musk Says ‘Bitcoin Is Based on Energy’ and Impossible To Fake
News
4 min read

Elon Musk Says ‘Bitcoin Is Based on Energy’ and Impossible To Fake

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Elon Musk says Bitcoin’s value is rooted in real-world energy, making it impossible to fake unlike fiat currencies.

Elon Musk says Bitcoin’s value is rooted in real-world energy, making it impossible to fake unlike fiat currencies. | Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Elon Musk emphasized that Bitcoin derives its value from the real-world energy required to produce it.
  • Musk’s comments came in response to a post about AI driving up global energy demand.
  • While Bitcoin advocates highlight its resistance to monetary debasement, critics point to its massive energy consumption, which rivals that of entire nations.

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Bitcoin’s value stems from its reliance on real energy, contrasting it with traditional fiat currencies that governments can create at will.

The world’s richest man, who has a history of criticizing government spending, once again publicly placed digital gold above traditional finance.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

Bitcoin Is Energy

Musk claimed that Bitcoin’s value is rooted in real-world energy use, arguing that while governments can print money, they cannot “fake” the energy that underpins Bitcoin’s creation.

Responding to a post by financial blog ZeroHedge on X about AI driving up global energy demand, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote:

“True. That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy.”

ZeroHedge had described AI as the “new global arms race,” suggesting that while governments will pour vast sums into developing the technology, the real constraint will be energy supply.

“The money is not the problem… But you can’t print energy,” the account said.

Anti-Debasement

ZeroHedge linked the rise in prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin to what it called the “debasement” of money, the gradual loss of purchasing power that occurs when more currency is created to fund major national projects.

Historically, debasement referred to reducing the precious metal content in coins. In modern economies, it often describes the effects of monetary expansion, such as central banks “printing money.”

Crypto advocates have long argued that Bitcoin is designed to resist debasement, due to its fixed supply of 21 million coins and energy-intensive mining process.

They claim this helps prevent manipulation by governments or central banks, unlike fiat currencies, which can be issued in unlimited quantities.

One of the world’s leading Bitcoin advocates, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, responded to Musk’s post:

“The laws of nature are superior to the laws of man.”

Crypto’s Energy Issue

Bitcoin’s actual energy consumption has reached levels comparable to those of entire nations, drawing growing criticism over its environmental footprint.

The network uses about 250 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity each day — a scale of demand that rivals the daily power consumption of several smaller countries.

In an article by Steven Ferrey, a professor of law at Suffolk University Law School, he claimed the cost of crypto has had an “astronomical” impact on the energy industry.

Ferrey noted that some residents in New York towns have seen their energy bills increase by more than 30% in some cases.

Over a year, that amounts to roughly 91,500 GWh, more than the annual energy use of over 80 nations.

To illustrate the magnitude, Bitcoin’s daily electricity use equals nearly 228 days of energy consumption in Somalia.

In U.S. terms, the same amount of energy could power around 8.4 million homes for an entire day.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum Logo
    Crypto
    August 22, 2025 7:32 AM

    ‘It’s Going Higher’ Arthur Hayes Doubles Down as Ethereum Finds Its Footing

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    BNB memecoin analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 08, 2025 | 7:12 AM UTC6 days ago

    ‘I Didn’t Expect This at All,’ Says CZ as Post Triggers BNB MEME SZN 3,400% Surge

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    XRP technical analysis
    Crypto
    July 11, 2024 5:16 AM

    $22 Million XRP Whale Transfer Raises Questions About Ripple’s True Value Under $0.43

    Nikola Lazic
    Nikola Lazic
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!