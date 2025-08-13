Dogecoin Rallies 12.53% in 24 Hours, Beating Broader Crypto Market’s 3.64% Rise

Top altcoins have significantly outpaced Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, with Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin leading the rally.
Compared to a 3.64% rise in the overall crypto market, the price of Dogecoin has surged 11.24%, bringing its total weekly gains to over 24%.
Other altcoins have also surged.
In the past seven days, Ethereum has climbed 27.8%, Chainlink is up 43.5%, Cardano 19.9%, and Solana 22.4%
For the first time since November 2024, Dogecoin’s 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average, a pattern known as a golden cross.
Historically, this indicator has preceded gains of over 130% in the following weeks, creating a bullish precedent that is now underpinning investor confidence.
Dogecoin’s ongoing rally has reignited talk of revisiting previous peaks and perhaps repeating one of the short, intense bull runs that DOGE is known for.
In December 2024, the OG memecoin climbed to $0.47 after rising more than 32% in 21 days.
Prior to that, a similar rally propelled DOGE to its all-time high price of $0.57 in October 2021.