Dogecoin Rallies 12.53% in 24 Hours, Beating Broader Crypto Market’s 3.64% Rise

James Morales
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Dogecoin rally.

Is Dogecoin about to break out? | Credit: Shutterstock

Key Takeaways
  • Dogecoin has climbed more than 12.5% in the past 24 hours.
  • Altcoins like Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and Chainlink have also rallied in the past seven days.
  • DOGE’s all-time high price of $0.57 occurred in October 2021.

Top altcoins have significantly outpaced Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, with Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin leading the rally.

Compared to a 3.64% rise in the overall crypto market, the price of Dogecoin has surged 11.24%, bringing its total weekly gains to over 24%.

Dogecoin up 24% in a Week as Altcoins Rally

In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin jumped approximately 12.53%, adding up to a 24.6% increase over the past week.

Other altcoins have also surged.

In the past seven days, Ethereum has climbed 27.8%, Chainlink is up 43.5%, Cardano 19.9%, and Solana 22.4%

DOGE Golden Cross

For the first time since November 2024, Dogecoin’s 50-day moving average has crossed above the 200-day moving average, a pattern known as a golden cross.

Historically, this indicator has preceded gains of over 130% in the following weeks, creating a bullish precedent that is now underpinning investor confidence.

Aiming for the High Ground

Dogecoin’s ongoing rally has reignited talk of revisiting previous peaks and perhaps repeating one of the short, intense bull runs that DOGE is known for.

In December 2024, the OG memecoin climbed to $0.47 after rising more than 32% in 21 days.

Prior to that, a similar rally propelled DOGE to its all-time high price of $0.57 in October 2021.

    James Morales
    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
