Crypto Bull Run Hits the Brakes Ahead of US CPI — What’s Next?

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin fell under $118,000 as traders locked in gains ahead of July CPI, with broader risk assets also easing.

Median estimates point to a 0.24% headline monthly inflation and a 2.8% annual one.

Markets currently price a 90% chance of a September rate cut and 50% odds of three cuts this year.

With Wall Street bracing for fresh inflation numbers , traders in both traditional and digital markets are trimming risk.

The July CPI release has become the week’s defining event. Its outcome is expected to shape Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, the trajectory for Bitcoin and other risk assets throughout the year.

CPI Data Looms, Crypto Market Pulls Back

U.S. CPI numbers for July are due today, and the crypto market has already rolled back some of its recent gains in anticipation.

Traders appear to be positioning cautiously, aware that the data could set the tone for the Fed’s interest rate path and risk asset sentiment.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on Tuesday, reversing weekend gains as risk appetite soured ahead of key U.S. inflation data, overshadowing optimism over potential regulatory wins.

The token slid by 3.0% to $118,000, retreating alongside other risk assets.

Markets will also watch for signs that President Donald Trump‘s tariffs impacted prices, though August data may provide clearer clues.

According to a Wall Street Journal survey of major institutions, the median forecast is:

Headline CPI : +0.24% month-over-month, +2.8% year-over-year.

: +0.24% month-over-month, +2.8% year-over-year. Core CPI: +0.31% on a monthly basis, +3.1% on an annual basis.

For comparison, June’s CPI was 0.29% month over month, and the core was 0.23%.

For today’s figures, forecasts vary: Barclays sees headline at 0.29% m/m and 2.7% y/y; Goldman Sachs projects 0.27% and 2.8%; TD Securities is at the high end for core at 0.33%, while UBS is the highest at 0.35%. Jefferies expects just 0.17% m/m headline, with Employ America also low at 0.20%.

Market Scenarios & Likely Reactions

CPI Comes in Higher Than Expected

If headline or core CPI tops the 2.8% median, it would suggest inflation remains stickier than markets hope. That could dampen the probability of a September rate cut. Expectations:

Crypto : Likely sharp pullback as dollar strength rises and risk appetite fades.

: Likely sharp pullback as dollar strength rises and risk appetite fades. Equities : Weakness in growth and tech stocks.

: Weakness in growth and tech stocks. Bonds: Yields moving higher as rate cut bets are priced out. Traders may hedge or trim risk assets before the Fed’s communication.

CPI Comes in Lower Than Expected

A softer print — for example, near Jefferies’ 3.0% headline or Employ America’s 0.20% MoM — would reinforce expectations for imminent rate cuts. Anticipated moves:

Crypto : Strong rally in BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins.

: Strong rally in BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins. Equities : Broad risk-on sentiment, led by rate-sensitive sectors.

: Broad risk-on sentiment, led by rate-sensitive sectors. Bonds: Yields likely to drop sharply.

In this scenario, traders might position for upside breakouts, as liquidity conditions would likely improve.

CPI Matches Expectations

If the data falls below the 2.8% headline and 3.1% core annual forecasts, the market reaction may be muted.

Crypto : Prices could chop sideways, reverting to technical levels for direction.

: Prices could chop sideways, reverting to technical levels for direction. Equities : A slight relief rally is possible if volatility had been priced before.

: A slight relief rally is possible if volatility had been priced before. Bonds: Stable yields. For the next catalyst, traders may shift focus to the following macro data point, such as PPI or FOMC minutes.

What Will the Fed Do?

Many in the crypto market are watching what a likely September Federal Reserve rate cut could mean for prices.

While past cuts have often coincided with big rallies, the link isn’t always consistent.

The Fed has held rates at 4.5% since December 2024, despite pressure from President Donald Trump to lower them.

Markets now price a 90% chance of a September cut — the first of the year — and a 50% chance of three cuts by year-end, bringing rates to 3.5-3.75%.

Historically, rate cut cycles — like those in 2020 and late 2024 — have marked the start of strong crypto rallies.

However, short-term results are mixed. Of the seven months since rates were cut in 2019, only three saw gains in the crypto market.

A September cut could set the stage for a rally later in the year, but traders shouldn’t assume an immediate surge.