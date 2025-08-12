Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Crypto Bull Run Hits the Brakes Ahead of US CPI — What’s Next?
News
4 min read

Crypto Bull Run Hits the Brakes Ahead of US CPI — What’s Next?

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and crypto prices slipped ahead of July CPI data

How will U.S. CPI figures reshape the crypto market and the Fed's policy? | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Bitcoin fell under $118,000 as traders locked in gains ahead of July CPI, with broader risk assets also easing.
  • Median estimates point to a 0.24% headline monthly inflation and a 2.8% annual one.
  • Markets currently price a 90% chance of a September rate cut and 50% odds of three cuts this year.

With Wall Street bracing for fresh inflation numbers , traders in both traditional and digital markets are trimming risk.

The July CPI release has become the week’s defining event. Its outcome is expected to shape Federal Reserve policy and, by extension, the trajectory for Bitcoin and other risk assets throughout the year.

Visit Our Secure Partners

CPI Data Looms, Crypto Market Pulls Back

U.S. CPI numbers for July are due today, and the crypto market has already rolled back some of its recent gains in anticipation.

Traders appear to be positioning cautiously, aware that the data could set the tone for the Fed’s interest rate path and risk asset sentiment.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell on Tuesday, reversing weekend gains as risk appetite soured ahead of key U.S. inflation data, overshadowing optimism over potential regulatory wins.

The token slid by 3.0% to $118,000, retreating alongside other risk assets.

Markets will also watch for signs that President Donald Trump‘s tariffs impacted prices, though August data may provide clearer clues.

According to a Wall Street Journal survey of major institutions, the median forecast is:

  • Headline CPI: +0.24% month-over-month, +2.8% year-over-year.
  • Core CPI: +0.31% on a monthly basis, +3.1% on an annual basis.

For comparison, June’s CPI was 0.29% month over month, and the core was 0.23%.

For today’s figures, forecasts vary: Barclays sees headline at 0.29% m/m and 2.7% y/y; Goldman Sachs projects 0.27% and 2.8%; TD Securities is at the high end for core at 0.33%, while UBS is the highest at 0.35%. Jefferies expects just 0.17% m/m headline, with Employ America also low at 0.20%.

Market Scenarios & Likely Reactions

CPI expectations
Expectations among Wall Street banks. | Credit: The Wall Street Journal

CPI Comes in Higher Than Expected

If headline or core CPI tops the 2.8% median, it would suggest inflation remains stickier than markets hope. That could dampen the probability of a September rate cut. Expectations:

  • Crypto: Likely sharp pullback as dollar strength rises and risk appetite fades.
  • Equities: Weakness in growth and tech stocks.
  • Bonds: Yields moving higher as rate cut bets are priced out. Traders may hedge or trim risk assets before the Fed’s communication.

CPI Comes in Lower Than Expected

A softer print — for example, near Jefferies’ 3.0% headline or Employ America’s 0.20% MoM — would reinforce expectations for imminent rate cuts. Anticipated moves:

  • Crypto: Strong rally in BTC, ETH, and high-beta altcoins.
  • Equities: Broad risk-on sentiment, led by rate-sensitive sectors.
  • Bonds: Yields likely to drop sharply.
    In this scenario, traders might position for upside breakouts, as liquidity conditions would likely improve.

CPI Matches Expectations

If the data falls below the 2.8% headline and 3.1% core annual forecasts, the market reaction may be muted.

  • Crypto: Prices could chop sideways, reverting to technical levels for direction.
  • Equities: A slight relief rally is possible if volatility had been priced before.
  • Bonds: Stable yields. For the next catalyst, traders may shift focus to the following macro data point, such as PPI or FOMC minutes.

What Will the Fed Do?

Many in the crypto market are watching what a likely September Federal Reserve rate cut could mean for prices.

While past cuts have often coincided with big rallies, the link isn’t always consistent.

The Fed has held rates at 4.5% since December 2024, despite pressure from President Donald Trump to lower them.

Markets now price a 90% chance of a September cut — the first of the year — and a 50% chance of three cuts by year-end, bringing rates to 3.5-3.75%.

Historically, rate cut cycles — like those in 2020 and late 2024 — have marked the start of strong crypto rallies.

However, short-term results are mixed. Of the seven months since rates were cut in 2019, only three saw gains in the crypto market.

A September cut could set the stage for a rally later in the year, but traders shouldn’t assume an immediate surge.

Visit Our Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    About the Author

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn
    Related News
    Powell speech
    Crypto
    June 3, 2025 11:02 AM

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Stresses Need for Crypto Regulation, Signals No Rush To Cut Rates

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    September Rate Cuts
    Crypto
    Aug 11, 2025 | 12:17 PM UTC24 hours ago

    Rate Cuts Are Coming in September — History Shows Crypto Could Explode

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    BCH Logo
    Crypto
    Aug 12, 2025 | 7:31 AM UTC5 hours ago

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Steadies Above Resistance — When To Expect the Next Leg Up

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!