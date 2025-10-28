Mercuryo’s Petr Kozyakov On Why Only the Rich Are Using Crypto Wallets — For Now

Key Takeaways

Americans earning over $100,000 are 3x more likely to own a self-custody wallet than those earning $40,000 or less.

Usability and confidence are the top pain points for Web3 wallet adoption.

Just one in four U.S. adults thinks Web3 wallets are easy to set up.

Amongst crypto wallet users, there’s a growing divide between the wealthy, who are three times more likely to use a Web3 wallet, and the average person, who stands to benefit the most from the amazing features they offer.

Is it a matter of wealth, lifestyle, culture, or something else?

CCN speaks with Petr Kozyakov, co-founder and CEO of Mercuryo, a Web3 payments firm that recently published an insightful report on crypto wallet ownership.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD

Floki Inu

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Crypto Wallet Inequality

The report , which dives into the crypto wallet ownership, attitudes, sentiment, and economic status, found that just 12% of U.S. adults are using self-custody wallets.

Arguably, this places them into a niche category of adopters.

According to Kozyakov, it’s not a sign that the tech is being rejected, but a sign that ”

many people just don’t yet see where they (Web3 wallets) fit in their financial lives.”

Noting the 16% of Americans who have seen a crypto wallet used in real life, he adds that “visibility and familiarity are powerful trust signals.”

Kozyakov reiterates that it’s not a matter of people being disinterested in self-custody, it’s just that people are yet to see simple, safe, secure use cases that “feel relevant to them.”

But this fails to address the elephant in the room.

Mercuryo’s report found that Americans earning $100,000 or more were three times more likely to own a self-custody wallet compared to those earning under $40,000.

“It’s a paradox. The groups that stand to benefit most from tools such as Web3 wallets that can help enhance financial autonomy appear to be the least likely to access them.”

Kozyakov explains that crypto is now at risk of repeating the same inequality patterns seen in traditional finance.

“The message for the industry is clear in our opinion; if tools such as non-custodial wallets are meant to empower people, they have to be designed in a way that makes their use intuitive and accessible to all.“

Despite the low ownership numbers, around a quarter of Mercuryo’s survey respondents believe that Web3 wallets offer a “meaningful benefit” over other digital wallets.

Kozyakov says that people “see the point” of financial independence as they can engage wth DeFi, tokenized assets, and ultimately, conduct economic activities without banks and intermediaries.

“For these users, ‘meaningful’ means control, transparency, and global reach. But for the majority, those benefits can still feel abstract.“

Now, he says, the next challenge is turning this autonomy into everyday convenience, and actively showing how Web3 wallets can make transfers, saving, and earning, “a little simpler, thereby enhancing levels of financial freedom.”

Leaps of Faith

So, if the everyday user stands to benefit so much from the nifty features, solutions, and tools that Web3 wallets can offer, what’s holding them back?

Kozyakov says that usability and confidence are the top barriers to entry.

He describes a gap between technical and human readiness. The infrastructure of Web3 is “there”, yet there are questions that remain as to whether it’s actually ready for users who “expect things to ‘just work.'”

People aren’t looking for miracles, Kozyakov adds; they want the same level of experience and design that they expect from any traditional financial app or platform they can access today.

“Only around one in four adults believe Web3 wallets are easy to use after setup, and many fear losing funds if they make a mistake.”

Kozyakov notes that on a psychological level, people may not want to take full responsibility for managing their own assets.

He explains that next-gen crypto wallets “should aim” to be simple, self-custody solutions with intuitive design, built-in safety nets for user protection, and smoother on- and off-ramps.

The report found that 83% of wallet users find easy, reliable, and fast on-ramping as essential, and 90% want multiple ways to add funds to their wallets.

“Even the most user-friendly wallet can lose people if it’s too hard to move money in or out. If we want wallets to feel like real financial tools, not experiments, seamless on and off-ramps are a foundation component.”

There are also some compliance gaps thanks to fragmented regulations and policies around crypto, which can make it hard for companies to build and establish “seamless cross-border experiences.”

Mainstream adoption will continue to face hurdles, he adds, until the technical, psychological, and compliance gaps are resolved.

“When people can experiment safely and see real, practical value, adoption will grow naturally.”