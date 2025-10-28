MetaMask Token Incoming: What To Know About MASK Airdrop

Key Takeaways

Speculation around MetaMask’s MASK airdrop has reached new heights after the wallet’s website registered the “claim.metamask.io” domain on Monday, Oct. 27.

Information about the rumored token remains scarce, with only a few offhand comments from Consensys CEO Joe Lubin confirming MetaMask’s plans. But for airdrop hunters, the race is already on.

MASK Token: What We Know So Far

While users have speculated that MetaMask would launch a token for as long as the wallet app has existed, Lubin first publicly acknowledged the project in 2021, when he stated : “Wen $MASK? Stay tuned.”

In more recent comments in September, he said “the MASK token is coming—it may come sooner than you would expect.”

Remarking on the token’s utility, Lubin noted it was “significantly related to the decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform.”

Conjecture around MASK utility was fueled further on Monday. Alongside the apparent claim page, MetaMask also registered a “gift.metamask” domain.

Airdrop Details

While Lubin has openly acknowledged that a token is in the works, Consensys executives have not confirmed how it will be distributed to users or if there will be an airdrop.

Given that the token is expected to grant voting rights as MetaMask moves toward a more decentralized governance framework, ConcenSys has an incentive to reward users with a legitimate interest in the platform.

Speaking in 2022, Jacob Cantele, who was then MetaMask’s head of operations, said that “it’s not something that we’re going to wing and it’s also not something where we’re going to put our project in jeopardy […] or give governance to airdrop farmers.”

MASK Airdrop Eligibility Criterea

With a MASK launch imminent, recent comparable airdrops have sought to mitigate against bots and sybils with eligibility criteria that rewards long-term users who engage in diverse activity across the relevant ecosystem. In MetaMask’s case, this could include using the browser wallet to connect to multiple apps of different types.

Although the platform is most known as an EVM wallet used on networks like Ethereum, BNB, in May, MetaMask introduced support for Solana. There are also plans to eventually integrate Bitcoin and Tron.

Initially, users required separate a accounts to interact with non-EVM chains. But on Monday, MetaMask launched a new multichain account feature that lets a single account manage multiple addresses across different blockchain networks.

Considering the way MetaMask is used today, MASK is likely to adopt an EVM token standard like ERC-20. However, as the wallet extends to new blockchains, any airdop may take into account activity across the multi-chain ecosystem.