Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Web3 MMORPG Legend of YMIR Goes Global—And It’s More Than Play-to-Earn
News
4 min read

Web3 MMORPG Legend of YMIR Goes Global—And It’s More Than Play-to-Earn

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Legend of YMIR launches.

Web3 gaming gets a new major release. | Credit: Thierry Le Fouille/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Web3 MMORPG Legend of YMIR has officially launched on PC and mobile.
  • The game features multiple character classes, PVP, inter-server competitions, and player-owned servers.
  • Legend of YMIR existed as a Web2 title in South Korea before its global Web3 launch.

After months of anticipation, Legend of YMIR (LoY) has finally opened its global servers.

The new MMORPG, developed by South Korea’s WEMADE and powered by Unreal Engine 5, represents one of the most ambitious crossovers between traditional online gaming and blockchain technology to date.

Set in a Norse-inspired world shattered by the fall of the gods, YMIR challenges players to reclaim dominance through large-scale battles, crafting, and player-versus-player combat.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Crypto Games

Crypto Games
promotions
200% Bonus Up To 20,000 USDT
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin XRP 5
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
500% Welcome Bonus up to $90,000 + 100 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 3
Claim Offer

From South Korea to the World

Originally launched as a Web2 title in South Korea, Legend of YMIR has been reintroduced globally with a Web3 twist.

WEMADE, which operates the blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, says the new version builds on lessons from earlier releases that focused too heavily on tokenomics.

In this iteration, blockchain functions exist in the background, powering player ownership, tradeable assets, and reward systems, but the gameplay itself takes center stage.

The relaunch is available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, and Portuguese, with regional servers across Asia, Europe, and South America

Players Take Control

One of LOY’s most unique features is its “Partner’s Server” model, where players can bid to run their own servers.

Those who win the rights can host in-game events, set local rules, and even share revenue.

According to the developers, this system aims to “share the loot, share the glory,” shifting control away from centralized operators.

It’s a small but significant experiment in what player ownership might look like when translated into game governance.

Reportedly, auctions for these servers sold out within days in the lead up to the main launch.

Beyond the Partner Server model, Legend of YMIR also integrates G-WEMIX tokens into its ecosystem.

Players can earn these tokens through gameplay and use them to purchase upgrades, acquire equipment, or trade them within the broader WEMIX network.

The developers say the game’s blockchain features are meant to stay in the background, supporting the experience rather than defining it.

They describe the approach as an evolution of the 2021 play-to-earn model, with a stronger emphasis on rewarding active participation.

Still, the distinction between old and new models may not yet be clear.

Built for Competition

LoY’s design leans heavily on competition.

Every two weeks, players will participate in large-scale inter-server battles.

Top-performing teams advance to the upcoming YMIR Cup, a global tournament scheduled for early 2026 in Hong Kong.

A Credibility Test

Legend of YMIR’s launch comes as Web3 gaming faces a credibility test.

After the collapse of several play-to-earn projects , studios like WEMADE are looking to rebuild trust through high-quality releases.

Several Web3 gaming titles in 2025 are following similar paths. Improving on gaming experience and making tokenomics a feature, not a focus.

It has yet to be seen how LOY will perform; however, there’s no denying it looks incredible, especially for an MMORPG of its size and scope.

Trusted Partners with Special Offers
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    YGG Play inks partnership with Proof of Play. |
    Crypto
    October 13, 2025 12:02 PM

    YGG Play Launchpad Debut Taps Pirate Nation To Attract Next Generation of Casual Gamers

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Web3 gaming is evolving fast.
    Crypto
    July 22, 2025 4:02 PM

    Gamers Aren’t Casual Web3 Investors, With Somnia Founder Paul Thomas

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Can NFTs improve their reputation in gaming?
    Crypto
    May 17, 2025 10:02 AM

    How Gamers Will Learn To Stop Worrying, and Embrace NFTs

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!