Crypto Market, Stocks, and ETFs Build Momentum Ahead of US CPI Print, China-US Meeting

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
All eyes on US CPI: a cooler inflation reading could spark Fed rate cuts, new ETF inflows, and a fresh crypto market rally.

All eyes on US CPI: a cooler inflation reading could spark Fed rate cuts, new ETF inflows, and a fresh crypto market rally. | Credit: CCN.

Key Takeaways

  • The US CPI data could be the key catalyst for crypto bulls in the last week of October.
  • The bullish scenario could lead to favorable rate cuts, while bearish data could delay it.
  • The crypto market, ETFs, and equities have turned bullish this week.

It’s not every day that markets hang on to a single data release — and on a Friday, no less.

With the U.S. government shut down for a third straight week, nearly all official economic reports are frozen.

That leaves the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the lone piece of data standing between investors and the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Across global markets, that odd setup has sparked a cautious wave of optimism.

Crypto, stocks, and ETFs are all climbing as traders position for a softer inflation print — one that could finally justify rate cuts next week.

Bitcoin (BTC) has already crossed $111,000, lifted by easing US-China trade tensions and a broader rebound in risk appetite across global markets.

Disclosure
CPI and the China-US Meeting: Twin Catalysts

The CPI print, scheduled for 12:30 UTC, is expected to be the single most consequential data point of the month.

It lands just days before the Federal Reserve’s October 29–30 policy meeting , and coincides with a high-level China-U.S. dialogue aimed at de-escalating tariffs — both pivotal for risk sentiment.

Crypto-linked ETFs are already seeing signs of revival.

While U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.23 billion in outflows last week, global crypto ETF inflows jumped to $5.95 billion, the strongest this quarter.

Markets are walking a fine line:

  • A softer CPI could open the door for a 25–50 basis point rate cut, unlocking liquidity and pushing Bitcoin toward $113,000–$114,000.
  • A hotter reading might delay cuts and dampen momentum across risk assets.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have quietly picked up steam, each gaining between 3–5% on growing confidence in an easing cycle.

The Fed’s Quiet Pivot Toward QE

Hints of a return to quantitative easing (QE) are surfacing again.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently suggested that large-scale asset purchases could resume once the government reopens — a move that would flood the financial system with fresh liquidity.

QE typically involves the Fed buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities with newly created money, effectively lowering borrowing costs and fueling asset demand.

For crypto, that’s historically a bullish signal. Every major digital asset rally since 2017 has aligned with some form of monetary easing, and traders see this cycle following the same path.

Crypto Traders Turn Optimistic, But Volatility Lingers

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has ticked up to 27 — cautious optimism, but far from euphoria.

Volatility remains high, with Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility near 50%, signaling that the CPI print could trigger a sharp move in either direction.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen captured the current sentiment:

“On-chain metrics add weight to this optimism. Whale accumulation and a 56% spike in trading volumes point to genuine capital deployment rather than short-term speculation.”

Chen added that the mix of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and structural liquidity suggests a more durable market shift heading into the final quarter of 2025.

The Big Picture

After weeks of sideways trading and macro uncertainty, markets finally have a narrative again.

A cooler CPI print could set the stage for the Fed’s first rate cut in over a year, reigniting risk appetite across crypto, ETFs, and equities.

But with Washington still at a standstill, and this Friday print serving as the only economic compass in sight, traders know one thing for sure — whatever happens today will define the week, if not the rest of the month.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
